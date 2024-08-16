Red Wings roster manipulated by Norwegian hockey icon

One of the thrills of playing for Norway at the IIHF World Championship for Detroit Red Wings Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, the 2024 first-round draft pick, got the chance to play on a line with Norwegian NHL icon Mats Zuccarello.

“It was just a good experience playing with him,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “I can only speak for myself, but I know Mats Zuccarello was a big role model. I look up to him.”

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard witnesses history as he becomes the first ever Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round! via @BR_OpenIce photo.twitter.com/GirYQgBWp2 —TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 29, 2024

Imagine Brandsegg-Nygard's surprise when his childhood hero made a fool of him.

During the tournament, Brandsegg-Nygard and fellow teenager Stian Solberg – also a first-round pick in the 2024 draft – shared a room at the team's Czech hotel.

Upon returning to the hotel after a sightseeing trip to Prague, Solberg and Brandsegg-Nygard were immediately overwhelmed by a pungent odor that permeated their room. Unbeknownst to the young players, Zuccarello and Patrick Thoresen, another Norwegian hockey legend, had been filling their room with stinking blue cheese while they were away.

“Stian and I were in the city of Prague,” Brandsegg-Nygard told the writer Uffe Bodin from Hockeysverige.se. “Then Mats and Thoresen bought blue cheese. The kind of cheese that really stinks. Then they took little pieces and put them in the room. When we came back it smelled so bad.

“We went to the front desk and had the hotel owner come with two concierges who went to check the refrigerator and a lot of other stuff.”

Thoresen and Zuccarello showed up wondering what all the fuss was about. Brandsegg-Nygard was sure he knew the source of the smell.

“I thought it smelled like you hadn't changed the air conditioning filter in the car,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “Mats and Thoresen thought it was incredible because they knew it was the cheese, while I knew for sure it was the air conditioning.”

It was only when they were about to leave the event that the two veterans admitted their prank.

“They didn't say anything until we were at the airport on our way home,” Brandsegg-Nygard said.

Red Wings pick is okay with being pranked

He believes the joke will be good preparation for the day he makes his NHL debut with the Red Wings.

“Then you can take it,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “I think so.”

Even though it was his childhood heroes who made fun of him, Brandsegg-Nygard still loses respect for them.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Oslo, Norway) was selected 15th by the @DetroitRedWings and became the first Norwegian-born player to play in the first round of a #NHLD-design. DYK? At the 2024 World Cup, he finished third for his country in the top scorers list, behind Mats photo.twitter.com/eeoP4So494 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2024

“It meant a lot to be able to play with them,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “It was also fun to get to know 'Zucca'. You saw him in the hall at home in Oslo and heard so much about him.

“So I really enjoyed just being able to talk to him and of course play with him as well.

“He told me to keep my shots low. He's going to pass the puck to me so I can shoot.”