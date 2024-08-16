Sports
Opinion | Olympic blunders over Chinese names, South Korea shows more effort needed to promote diversity
The mispronunciation occurred despite the fact that Wang had previously recorded the pronunciation of his name, which sounds similar to Wang Chu-chin and can be found on the Games website.
The same happened to his table tennis buddy Fan Zhendong, who was called Pang Cheng-tong. Many Chinese Internet users thought that Pang Cheng-tong sounded like “fat as a barrel” in Chinese.
Table tennis player Wang Manyu's name was also mutilated. She was called huang menyu, which sounded like stewed fish in Chinese.
Other names that were mispronounced include springboard diver Quan Hongchan, while Quan (pronounced chuen) was at least consistently pronounced Kuan.
Chinese names have long been mispronounced by non-Chinese speakers. They have particular difficulty with names that contain the letters z, x or q and when these letters have been changed to zh, xu, xun, qu, qiu or qun.
I dread to think how the French announcers would pronounce the name Zhuge Xuequn.
In defense of the idea that Quan is pronounced Kuan, a non-Chinese friend asked: isn't Singaporean swimmer Quah Ting Wen's family name pronounced Kwa or Kuah?
I didn't make the rules, I said with a shrug.
Names from mainland China follow the standardized pinyin system, while some names elsewhere also follow the Wade-Giles style, another romanization system for Mandarin Chinese. In my opinion, the latter is less consistent, even somewhat erratic, than the former.
While Quah's family name is romanized in a non-standard format (Ke in pinyin or Ko in Wade-Giles), her personal name is in pinyin.
Mispronounced Chinese names, not only at the Olympics, are often a source of hilarity, especially for mainland Chinese, many of whom think their language is difficult to learn.
But wait a minute.
Many mainland Chinese were also briefly confused after Hong Kong fencer Vivian Kong Man-wai won a gold medal at the Games because Kong or Jiang sounded like the pinyin version of the family name in Mandarin.
So why isn't she a Kong like in Kong Fuzi? [Confucius]? some Chinese users asked on Chinese social media.
And what about Hong Kong sprinter Felix Diu Chun-hei, whose family name is synonymous with vulgar blasphemy in Cantonese and is therefore not allowed to be published in the family newspaper?
None of the mainland Chinese friends I asked knew what Diu (or Diao in pinyin) means in Cantonese, nor did they know the controversy the name has caused in Cantonese-speaking regions around the world.
Another mainland Chinese friend couldn't understand why the Zii in the name of Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jias had to be spelled with two is instead of one. If Jia is in pinyin, why isn't Zii also in pinyin? she asked.
This Northern Chinese friend also couldn’t relate when I told her I was bullied at school growing up in Singapore, because my surname Siow (Xiao in pinyin) sounded crazy in the Southern Hokkien or Fujian dialect.
As a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and respect, the Paris Olympics could certainly take greater care to ensure that all names, not just Chinese ones, are pronounced correctly.
After all, it is an international platform where athletes perform at an unparalleled level, not a local sports tournament for high schools.
Mistakes such as misspelling Chinese and Korean names and confusing the South Korean team with the North Korean team, which occurred at this year's Games, should not be overlooked or allowed to happen in the first place.
It is not rocket science to find the correct pronunciation and pronounce them correctly. If necessary, athletes' names can be pre-recorded and played back during ceremonies, where their names do not have to be subjected to the whims of the announcers.
Why should we dilute the joy and triumph of athletes in winning a medal if they first have to consider whether their own name or someone else's is being called?
Or worse, discover that if you mispronounce their names, they sound like a common Chinese stewed fish dish?
|
