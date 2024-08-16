Sports
Notre Dame football schedule 2024: dates, times, TV channels, scores
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule. After going 10-3 last season, the Fighting Irish will be looking to reach the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Check out Notre Dame's full 2024 schedule below, including dates, scores and TV information:
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME(S)
|TV
|LOCATION
|at No. 20 Texas A&M
|Saturday August 31st
|7:30 pm
|ABC
|College Station, Texas
|vs. Northern Illinois
|Saturday September 7th
|3:30 pm
|NBC/Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|at Purdue
|Saturday. September 14
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|West Lafayette, Indiana.
|against Miami (Ohio)
|Saturday September 21st
|3:30 pm
|NBC/Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|against Louisville
|Saturday September 28th
|3:30 pm
|Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|against Stanford
|Saturday, October 12
|3:30 pm
|NBC/Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|against Georgia Tech
|Saturday, October 19
|To be determined
|To be determined
|Atlanta, Georgia
|versus Navy
|Saturday, October 26
|12.00 o'clock
|ABC or ESPN
|East Rutherford, NJ
|against Florida State
|Saturday November 9th
|7:30 pm
|NBC/Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|against Virginia
|Saturday November 16th
|3:30 pm
|NBC/Peacock
|South Bend, Indiana.
|vs. Army
|Saturday November 23
|7:00 p.m.
|NBC/Peacock
|Bronx, New York
|in Southern California
|Saturday November 30th
|To be determined
|To be determined
|Los Angeles, CA
Latest College Football Rankings
Stay up to date with the Fighting Irish's position in the national rankings here.
The Fighting Irish remained in the AP top 25 throughout the 2023 season, even after a loss to unranked Clemson in early November. However, the program closed the season on a high note by defeating No. 19 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, 40-8. Notre Dame's 2023 results can be found below:
Notre Dame football schedule 2023: dates, times, TV channels, scores
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME(S)
|LOCATION
|versus Navy
|W, 42-3
|Saturday August 26
|7:30 pm
|Columbus, Ohio
|against Tennessee State
|W, 56-3
|Saturday September 2nd
|2:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|at NC State
|W, 45-24
|Saturday. September 9
|2:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|vs Central Michigan
|W, 41-17
|Saturday September 16th
|3:30 pm
|Chapel Hill, NC
|against No. 6 Ohio State
|L, 17-14
|Saturday September 23
|7:30 pm
|Las Vegas, NV
|at No. 17 Duke
|W, 21-14
|Saturday September 30th
|7:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|at No. 25 Louisville
|L, 33-20
|Saturday, October 7
|2:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|vs. #10 USC
|W, 48-20
|Saturday, October 14
|12 noon
|Syracuse, New York
|against Pitt
|W, 58-7
|Saturday, October 28
|7:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|at Clemson
|L, 31-23
|Saturday November 4th
|12 noon
|Baltimore, Maryland
|vs Wake Forest
|W, 45-7
|Saturday November 18th
|2:30 pm
|South Bend, Indiana.
|at Stanford
|W, 56-23
|Saturday November 25
|7:30 pm
|Los Angeles, California
|vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl)
|W, 40-8
|Friday December 29th
|2:00 p.m.
|Jacksonville, Florida.
College Football Playoff Schedule
The Fighting Irish finished No. 14 in the final 2023 CFP rankings — 10 spots outside of the coveted College Football Playoff. The 2024-25 season, however, will mark the first 12-team format in the CFP era.
This is the diagram:
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|First round
|Playoff First Round
|December 20, 2024
|To be determined
|To be determined
|First round
|Playoff First Round
|December 21, 2024
|To be determined
|To be determined
|First round
|Playoff First Round
|December 21, 2024
|To be determined
|To be determined
|First round
|Playoff First Round
|December 21, 2024
|To be determined
|To be determined
|Quarterfinals
|Party bowl
|December 31, 2024
|Glendale, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|Peach bowl
|January 1, 2025
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|Rose bowl
|January 1, 2025
|Pasadena, CA
|Rose Bowl (stadium)
|Quarterfinals
|Sugar bowl
|January 1, 2025
|New Orleans, LA
|Caesars Superdome
|Semi-finals
|Orange bowl
|January 9, 2025
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Semi-finals
|Cotton bowl
|January 10, 2025
|Arlington, TX
|AT&T Stadium
|End
|CFP National Championship
|January 20, 2025
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
