Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule. After going 10-3 last season, the Fighting Irish will be looking to reach the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2020. Check out Notre Dame's full 2024 schedule below, including dates, scores and TV information: Notre Dame football schedule 2024: dates, times, TV channels, scores OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME(S) TV LOCATION at No. 20 Texas A&M Saturday August 31st 7:30 pm ABC College Station, Texas vs. Northern Illinois Saturday September 7th 3:30 pm NBC/Peacock South Bend, Indiana. at Purdue Saturday. September 14 3:30 pm CBS West Lafayette, Indiana. against Miami (Ohio) Saturday September 21st 3:30 pm NBC/Peacock South Bend, Indiana. against Louisville Saturday September 28th 3:30 pm Peacock South Bend, Indiana. against Stanford Saturday, October 12 3:30 pm NBC/Peacock South Bend, Indiana. against Georgia Tech Saturday, October 19 To be determined To be determined Atlanta, Georgia versus Navy Saturday, October 26 12.00 o'clock ABC or ESPN East Rutherford, NJ against Florida State Saturday November 9th 7:30 pm NBC/Peacock South Bend, Indiana. against Virginia Saturday November 16th 3:30 pm NBC/Peacock South Bend, Indiana. vs. Army Saturday November 23 7:00 p.m. NBC/Peacock Bronx, New York in Southern California Saturday November 30th To be determined To be determined Los Angeles, CA Latest College Football Rankings Stay up to date with the Fighting Irish's position in the national rankings here. The Fighting Irish remained in the AP top 25 throughout the 2023 season, even after a loss to unranked Clemson in early November. However, the program closed the season on a high note by defeating No. 19 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, 40-8. Notre Dame's 2023 results can be found below: Notre Dame football schedule 2023: dates, times, TV channels, scores OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME(S) LOCATION versus Navy W, 42-3 Saturday August 26 7:30 pm Columbus, Ohio against Tennessee State W, 56-3 Saturday September 2nd 2:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. at NC State W, 45-24 Saturday. September 9 2:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. vs Central Michigan W, 41-17 Saturday September 16th 3:30 pm Chapel Hill, NC against No. 6 Ohio State L, 17-14 Saturday September 23 7:30 pm Las Vegas, NV at No. 17 Duke W, 21-14 Saturday September 30th 7:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. at No. 25 Louisville L, 33-20 Saturday, October 7 2:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. vs. #10 USC W, 48-20 Saturday, October 14 12 noon Syracuse, New York against Pitt W, 58-7 Saturday, October 28 7:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. at Clemson L, 31-23 Saturday November 4th 12 noon Baltimore, Maryland vs Wake Forest W, 45-7 Saturday November 18th 2:30 pm South Bend, Indiana. at Stanford W, 56-23 Saturday November 25 7:30 pm Los Angeles, California vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl) W, 40-8 Friday December 29th 2:00 p.m. Jacksonville, Florida. College Football Playoff Schedule The Fighting Irish finished No. 14 in the final 2023 CFP rankings — 10 spots outside of the coveted College Football Playoff. The 2024-25 season, however, will mark the first 12-team format in the CFP era. This is the diagram: ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM First round Playoff First Round December 20, 2024 To be determined To be determined First round Playoff First Round December 21, 2024 To be determined To be determined First round Playoff First Round December 21, 2024 To be determined To be determined First round Playoff First Round December 21, 2024 To be determined To be determined Quarterfinals Party bowl December 31, 2024 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Quarterfinals Peach bowl January 1, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium Quarterfinals Rose bowl January 1, 2025 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl (stadium) Quarterfinals Sugar bowl January 1, 2025 New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome Semi-finals Orange bowl January 9, 2025 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Semi-finals Cotton bowl January 10, 2025 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium End CFP National Championship January 20, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium Women's Soccer Teams with the Most NCAA DI National Championships Florida State won its fourth women's college soccer title in 2023, making the Seminoles one of seven women's soccer teams to have two or more national championships. Here's the complete history of the championship game. READ MORE The 9 Winningest Teams in College American Football These are the nine most successful college football programs in the history of the sport. READ MORE These Are the 20 Non-Conference College Football Games to Watch in the FBS in 2024 The 2024 American football season will captivate fans from August through January, kicking off with a number of must-see non-league games. READ MORE

