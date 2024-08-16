Rantanen Over Pastrnak? NHL Network Thinks





For the third straight season, Mikko Rantanen has climbed up NHL Network's annual ranking of the league's top 20 wingers, this time surpassing someone they had at number one last summer. In this new ranking Rantanen is number three on the listjust behind Nikita Kucherov and Matthew Tkachuk. That means the network has ranked him higher than David Pastrnak, who they had in the top spot last summer. Rantanen is coming off his second straight 100-point season, as he was just one point shy of matching the 105 points he had during his career-best season in 2022-23. Still, it’s a bit surprising to see him ranked higher than Pastrnak. The Boston winger just scored 47 goals and 110 points without a true #1 center to play with. I don’t really understand how he dropped to #4 on the list, but NHL Network didn’t really explain it in their rankings. Would I take Rantanen over Pastrnak? They’re pretty close, but I’d probably lean more towards the Bruins winger. They’re both two of the best at their positions. While Rantanen scored 104 points last year, he didn’t quite reach the level he did the year before. You could argue that he was the Avalanche’s MVP during the 2022-23 season, as he really kept the team together when guys like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were injured. That carried over into the postseason, as he was the only player who could score consistently against the Seattle Kraken. This past season, MacKinnon drove the bus and really carried the offense. Rantanen still put up a lot of points, but he wasn’t as dominant as he was the year before. Rantanen's ranking has risen each of the last three seasons, starting sixth, climbing to fourth last summer and now sitting at number three. Here's what the NHL Network had to say about the Avalanche winger… Rantanen had 42 goals and 104 points in 80 games last season, his fourth straight season with at least 30 goals and his third straight season with at least 92 points. The 27-year-old averaged an NHL career-high 22:54 of ice time. He had 40 power-play points and nine game-winning goals and was one of the Avalanche's leading scorers in the playoffs with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. The Avalanche are likely to consider Pastrnak's $11.25 million salary-cap deal, and would like to sign Rantanen if possible. No other Avalanche winger made the list, which isn’t a huge surprise. We know Nathan MacKinnon will likely rank very high when it comes time to list the best centers in the game, and the same goes for Cale Makar on defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2024/08/15/rantanen-over-pastrnak-nhl-network-thinks-so/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos