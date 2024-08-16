



WICHITA, Kan., August 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Eric BronkPresident of We R Table Tennis Inc. (“WRTT”) today announced that in cooperation with Yishale Sports Technology Development Co., Ltd., a company established under the laws of the People's Republic of China with its headquarters in Nanjing, Chinait will produce the 2025 Classic Table Tennis World Cup in January 2025The Classic Table Tennis World Cup event is held January 8-11, 2025in Suzhou, PRC, at the new sports stadium of Suzhou University. The event and the qualifying players are certified by the International Classic Table Tennis Federation, LLC (“ICTTF”) (see www.classictabletennisworldcup.com). WRTT Board Member Zim “Jimmy” Shen will be the ICTTF event representative for the 2025 Classic Table Tennis World Cup.

ICTTF World Cup 2005

The 2024 Classical Table Tennis World Cup was held in Mexico City with more than 120 athletes from 21 countries competing more than $36,000 in prize money. “We expect more than 300 players from 40 countries to compete in the ICTTF-certified Classic Table Tennis World Cup in the PRC in January 2025“, said the chairman of the WRTT Eric Bronk“with more than $50,000 available in prize money.” Steve ClaflinThe ICTTF President added that “ICTF certifies players from more than 22 member countries and 67 countries who qualify for tournaments around the world so that they can qualify for the World Cup in January in the People's Republic of China.” ABOUT US R TABLE TENNIS INC.

We R Table Tennis, Inc.WRTT), A Nevada corporation, (www.wertabletennis.com) produces classic table tennis events as content for TV and social media through the development, promotion and organization of internationally recognized classic table tennis competitions. WRTT is the exclusive development and management company for the International Classic Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF). ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION LLC

The International Classical Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF), (www.icttf.co) founded in 2022, is the worldwide governing body of the game of Classical Table Tennis; also known as ping pong, Hard stick, GnipGnop, Delicious, ThatAnd Wow-WowThe . ICTTFwith member states around the world, will approve world competitions and international events. The main function of the ICTTF is the governance and growth of the classic sport of table tennis for the benefit of over three hundred million players and six hundred million fans worldwide. ICTTFs goal is to SOCIALLY CONNECT people all over the world. To use Classical Table Tennis as a tool for development and peace, to connect people all over the world, to implement or support events locally and to enable them to serve as a model; to make Classical Table Tennis social, fun, popular, universal and inclusive with the aim to encourage, teach, train and support the healthy, lifelong game of Classical Table Tennis as a means to offer, promote and provide a healthy lifestyle activity for all. SOURCE We R Table Tennis, Inc.

