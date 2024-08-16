Alcaraz, Monfils face nerve-wracking wait after rain hits Cincy | ATP Tour





Cincinnati Alcaraz and Monfils face nerve-wracking wait after rain hits Cincy Ruud vs. Auger-Aliassime moved to Friday August 16, 2024 Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second in Cincinnati.

By ATP staff Carlos Alcaraz faces a nerve-wracking night after his second-round match against Gael Monfils on Thursday night came close to being cancelled when rain forced the night's match to be cancelled. Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, but trailed 1/3 in the second-set tiebreak when players were forced off the court. The match will resume no earlier than 12:30 on Friday, with the winner having to pull double duty against 15th-seeded Holger Rune later in the day. The 21-year-old Alcaraz was playing his first hardcourt tournament since Miami in March and his first event since winning silver at the Paris Olympics. At 5-6 in the second set, he saved a set point on his serve to force a tiebreak. The world number 3 in the PIF ATP rankings leads Monfils 2-0 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Seventh-seeded Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime still have to start their second round, which will be played on Friday. The winner will return to the field later to face Jack Draper. You might also like: Monfils on Alcaraz: 'I see him as Novak, as Rafa, as Roger' PLAYING ORDER – FRIDAY 16 AUGUST 2024

CENTER COURT starts at 11:00 am

WTA- [1] I. Swiatek (POL) vs [15] M. Kostyuk (UKR) Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – G. Monfils (FRA) vs [2] C.Alcaraz (ESP) 46 66

Third round – ATP – [1] J. Sinner (ITA) v J. Thompson (AUS) Not before 3pm

Third round – After suitable rest – ATP – [15] H. Rune (DEN) vs. G. Monfils (FRA) or [2] C.Alcaraz (ESP)

WTA COMPETITION

Third round – ATP – F. Tiafoe (USA) vs J. Lehecka (CZE) P&G GRANDSTAND starts at 11:00 am

ATP- [3] A. Zverev (GER) against [PR] P. Carreno Busta (ESP) Not before 12:30

WTA- [7] V. Zheng (CHN) vs. [Q] M. Frech (POL) Not before 1:00 PM

WTA- [3] A. Sabalenka vs. E. Svitolina (UKR)

WTA – D. Shnaider vs. L. Fernandez (CAN) Not before 7:00 PM

ATP- [7] C. Ruud (NOR) or F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) against J. Draper (GBR)

WTA- [7] D. Schuurs (NED) / L. Stefani (BRA) vs [3] A. Muhammad (USA) / E. Routliffe (NZL) HOLCIM STADIUM 3 starts at 11:00 am

Third round – ATP – [WC] B. Nakashima (USA) v. [6] A. Rublev Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – [7] C. Ruud (NOR) vs F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Not before 1:00 PM

Third round – ATP – [12] B. Shelton (US) v F. Marozsan (HUN)

Third round – ATP – [5] H. Hurkacz (POL) v F. Cobolli (ITA) Not before 5pm

WTA COMPETITION After a suitable rest period

WTA- [1] K. Siniakova (CZE) / T. Townsend (USA) vs [OSE] L. Fernandez (CAN) / Y. Putintseva (KAZ) COURT 10 starts at 11:00 am

WTA- [10] L. Samsonova versus [LL] E. Avanesyan (ARM) Not before 12:30

WTA- [WC] C. Wozniacki (DEN) v A. Pavlyuchenkova

WTA – M. Andreeva vs. [5] J. Paolini (ITA) Not before 2:30 pm

WTA – P. Badosa (ESP) vs. Y. Putintseva (KAZ) After a suitable rest period

WTA- [4] S. Errani (ITA) / J. Paolini (ITA) vs [OSE] L. Noskova (Czech Republic) / D. Shnaider TRACK 4 starts at 11:00 am

Second round – ATP – [1] M. Granollers (ESP) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs. H. Nys (MON) / J. Zielinski (POL) Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – [7] H. Heliovaara (FIN) / H. Patten (GBR) versus W. Koolhof (NED) / N. Mektic (CRO) 67(3) 22

Second round – ATP – [5] S. Bolelli (ITA) / A. Vavassori (ITA) vs. I. Dodig (CRO) / J. Murray (GBR)

Quarterfinals – ATP – [3] R. Ram (US) / J. Salisbury (GBR) v [WC] M. McDonald (US) / A. Michelsen (US) TRACK 7 starts at 12:00

WTA – T. Mihalikova (SVK) / O. Nicholls (GBR) vs. H. Dart (GBR) / E. Perez (AUS) Not before 1:00 PM

WTA- [6] J. Pegula (USA) vs. K. Muchova (CZE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-monfils-cincinnati-2024-thursday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos