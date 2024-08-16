Is India lacking a sporting culture outside of cricket?

TThe Paris Olympics have just ended with India winning six medals, one silver and five bronze, which puts the country at 71st place in the medal table. The country’s performance has raised many questions about the need for a sporting culture. Was India’s performance at the Olympics a result of the lack of a sporting culture outside of cricket? What more can be done? AB Subbaiah And Tejaswin Shankar discuss the question in a conversation led by Uthra GanesanEdited fragments:

How would you compare India's performance with that of other countries?

Tejaswin Shankar: Our athletes were more visible. I don’t know if that was because the broadcasters decided to cover more Indian sports than in previous years, or because we were able to send more athletes to the Games this time. But there were more people in blue jerseys and that was good to see. In some events, it was really heartening to see some of our performances. It was sad that we lost a medal here and there. In some other events, India’s performance was really disappointing.

Dr. Subbaiah, many people say that cricket has grown exponentially, while other sports have not grown that much in India. What do you think? We are not seeing enough good results in other sports.

AB Subbaiah: Yes, other Indian sports have not made the changes that were asked of them faster. In 1996 (Atlanta), Leander Paes won the first individual bronze medal after 1952 in the Olympics. That was big. Today we win 7-8 Olympic medals in different sports. This is happening because we have started identifying younger talents and giving them support. It is not enough at all, but it is happening. The infrastructure and sports science are much better than in our time.

Tejaswin Shankar: As you said, results are important. Winning a medal is the goal and all our efforts are geared towards that. From the point of view of the sports ecosystem, I think we have come a long way since the London Olympics (2012) or the Rio Olympics (2016). But there is still a long way to go. People say, look how the US has so many medal winners, look at their GDP, their population, etc. But we also have to realize that they (the US) have more than 100 years (of sports history). During the time of Adolf Hitler, (American athlete) Jesse Owens won many Olympic gold medals. So history is also important. On the other hand, India has funded many sports well only in the last 8-10 years.

It is good to be critical of our performance, because it fuels the hunger of our athletes and also pushes the administrators to do better. After the London Olympics, everyone was happy that we won 6 medals. This time we won 6 again, but people have been very critical. That is a sign of progress. At the same time, we have to be a bit less strict and not compare ourselves to China or the US. We will get there in time.

Do you agree that we are a nation that focuses on one sport and occasionally demands results in other sports?

Tejaswin Shankar: If we were just one sporting nation, no one would bother or fund any other sports than cricket. We clearly aren’t. But then again, cricket gets a lot more attention, probably because people like it. Even in the US, track and field doesn’t get the same attention as, say, the NBA (National Basketball Association).

There is a lack of public awareness about other sports. For example, badminton is probably one of the most famous sports after cricket in India. People talk about it a lot. We have had heroes like PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal. But people still don’t know the basic rules of the game. When they start demanding results, it becomes a challenge for the athletes because they are not used to such criticism or even such attention (when the Games are on). When they play in the Games and finish fourth, people are surprised and go through their entire biodata. But more people need to get interested and involved in these sports outside the Olympic cycle.

AB Subbaiah: We are not a sporting nation. We have a huge population and a lot of youth; some of them can be encouraged to take up sports. If we support them by providing good infrastructure, finance, nutrition and academic support staff, we can at least be among the top six or seven countries. Khelo India is a good concept because we have the game at grassroots level and we can identify people who are really talented. We need to nurture them for at least a few more years. The government program is where you don’t have to worry about funding but it is important that the system is run professionally. Also, players can be trained through private academies.

This time we could have won another four or five medals if we had good support staff.

Should we create a culture where people play sports all year round?

Tejaswin Shankar: If you love sports, it shouldn’t be because of the results of the Olympics or the star athletes that play a sport. Take the example of the United States. The reason they love sports is not because they have a Michael Phelps, it’s because when kids in 8th or 9th grade play soccer, the whole town comes out to watch. There’s no Michael Phelps or LeBron James running around on the field, only a bunch of kids do. The passion for the sport transcends the passion to watch a particular athlete.

In India, when more and more parents and school curricula allow children to play and play sports, we as a general population will have more fun, there will be more chances of someone taking that fun to the next level, and some of those children will become superstars. The culture does not come from big players, but from small institutions. Such a culture also helps the population to be healthy.

Furthermore, there is no such thing as a gene pool where X is stronger than Y. If that were the case, many countries would not have won medals.

What do you think cricket did well that other sports didn’t between 1983 and now? India won Olympic gold in hockey in 1980 and the Cricket World Cup in 1983. That’s when cricket went in a different direction.

AB Subbaiah: A base was built for cricket. Former players were used to coach even the club teams. Infrastructure was provided in every district. We did not make any attempt in other sports. We organised our senior nationals, junior or sub-junior nationals in hockey but there was no proper selection committee. Earlier people were selected at the last moment. We lost 30 years from 1980 to 2010 because we did not revolutionise hockey. Even when we were doing badly, we never thought that we should change the system or bring people (coaches and staff) from Holland, Germany or Australia. When hockey required a different level of fitness, we should have done so. We trained hard but we never gave importance to recovery.

The government is spending a lot of money on our athletes these days, but the perception is that our success is in spite of the system, not because of it. How can we change this?

AB Subbaiah: Once players come to the Indian camp, they get the best facilities. But they should get them when they come to the Under-14 or Under-15 category. Bengaluru is such a big city, but we have only one hockey field there. Leave aside the SAI (Sports Authority of India) field, that is for the national camp. We have hostels, but where is the infrastructure? Every big city has layouts, but no sports complex or a sports arena or stadium.

Is a government or public sector job the only way to attract children to sports? Does it limit the growth of a sports culture?

AB Subbaiah: What is the option? Sportsmen are not taken care of after their sports career, they have no insurance or pension. Most of our senior players did not earn much even though they were champions. Many did not get good jobs. They suffered from their health. Our government should treat all top sportsmen as professionals and provide some money so that they can produce new champions instead of getting new jobs. When Sreejesh retired, he was immediately appointed as junior India coach. Such people should not be removed from the system because if they are given a 10-year break and come back as coaches, the game will change by then.

Tejaswin Shankar: The system is not well oiled. I do not agree that jobs should be given to Khelo India kids or to those who win a medal once or twice in the junior age group. I do not think that giving a job and financial security is the best way to move forward. Sports is important: it helps you find a new perspective; it teaches you different life skills. But it is not a way to get a job. You should get a job through education. Getting a government job should not be the goal of playing a sport.

Listen to the conversation in the Hindu Parley podcast