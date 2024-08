Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: Inside Linebackers

If there’s one position on the roster that new head coach Kalen DeBoer likely hasn’t lost any sleep over in his new role, it’s inside linebacker. Alabama has its undisputed leader up the middle, along with his talented running mate from last season, and a third quality starter has emerged in camp. These guys will have to cover a lot of ground this season, but the athleticism is there. Depth, however, is a major concern. The starters #0 – Deontae Lawson, RS Jr. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images Lawson has worn #32 his entire career, but changed with the new rule that allows #0. Deontae had a breakout campaign last season, turning what was always seen as immense potential into production on the field. Lawson recorded 67 tackles and three sacks in just 11 games last season. He has decent size, good speed and excellent instincts. Deontae will call the shots on the defensive side of the ball. #11 Jihad Campbell, Jr. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Campbell also changed the numbers for this season, dividing his previous #33 by 3. He’s an intriguing NFL prospect with blazing speed for a 230-pound linebacker. He came to Alabama as a top-tier edge before moving inside. Jihaad has shown plenty of chop in coverage and has also been seen looking for the QB when called upon. If all goes according to plan this season, he’ll be much more known and could enter the NFL as an early round pick next April. #28 – Justin Jefferson, Sr. Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images Jefferson came to Alabama last season as a juco transfer from Pearl River CC. He’s a small but quick linebacker, the kind of hybrid NFL teams crave these days. He got some action last season and earned rave reviews from DC Kane Wommack. In fact, media in attendance saw three linebacker looks with Jefferson joining Lawson and Campbell on the field. Justin will definitely be heard this season. Returning depth #35 – Jeremiah Alexander, RS So. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Alabama fans were excited to bring back Alexander, a five-star edge rusher from Thompson High in Alabaster, in the 2022 recruiting class. It’s fair to say that most fans thought we’d have seen more of him by now. He’s followed Campbell’s path to inside linebacker and is an intriguing prospect there, though we haven’t heard much about him in camp. Newcomers As mentioned above, there isn’t a ton of depth beyond the top four. Four true freshmen are on the roster and could be very good before they leave Tuscaloosa, but none are expected to play a major role in this year’s defense. They are: #30 Cayden Jones #36 QB Reese #40 Sterling Dixon #41 Justin Okoronkwo If there's one position that absolutely can't afford injury luck, it's this one. But the starters should be among the best in the country. I hope for the best. Tidal current.

