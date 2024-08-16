Naomi Osaka says she feels out of her body since returning from maternity leave









Naomi Osaka says she is still getting used to playing tennis after the birth of her daughter last year. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to competitive tennis early this year after maternity leave. The Japanese star, currently ranked 90th in the world, is preparing to compete at the US Open later this month after losing to American Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying for the Cincinnati Open on Monday. In a long Instagram after On Wednesday, Osaka explained that her biggest problem right now is not losing matches, but that she doesn't feel comfortable in her body. She added: It's a weird feeling, missing balls that I shouldn't have missed, hitting balls softer than I remember hitting them in the past. I try to tell myself it's okay, you're doing great, just get through this and keep pushing, mentally it's really exhausting. Inside I can hear myself screaming what the hell is happening?!?! Since her return to tennis, Osaka's best performances have been reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in February and the fourth round of the Italian Open in May. This year she has not advanced beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, losing to Emma Navarro at Wimbledon and to eventual champion Iga Witek at Roland Garros. The only feeling I can compare myself to now is the postpartum feeling, said Osaka, 26. It’s scary because I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3, the tennis racket should feel like an extension of my hand. I don't understand why everything has to feel almost brand new again. For me this should be as easy as breathing, but it isn't and I haven't given myself any mercy for that so far. She added that she wants[s] to do the best I can with the time I have and want[s] to teach my daughter that with hard work and perseverance she can achieve a lot. Osaka has won the US Open twice in her career, most recently in 2020. The tournament begins on August 26 and ends on September 8.

