Bridging or Deepening Differences? The Story of the US-China Olympics

The table tennis final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics kafka4prez (2007, March 29). flickr. https://www.flickr.com/photos/kafka4prez/2819848272

Sunday, August 11th was the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This year's Games are sure to be ones to remember, with NBCUniversal Reporting average of 30.6 million viewers across their platforms and a total of 23.5 billion minutes of streaming time, making this year's event the most streamed Olympic Games of all timeaccording to CNN. There have been many memorable moments forged over the past two weeks, from Yusuf Dikec casually clinching a silver medal in shooting to Stephen Curry putting France to sleep in the men’s basketball final.

Something else interesting happened at the end of this year's Games: the US, China share gold medals with a total of 40 each. The US scored more than half of their gold medals in swimming and track cycling eventswhile China dominated diving, shooting, weightlifting and table tennis.

The US-China bond came as a surprise to many, with Gracenote by Nielsen after predicting that the US would win 39 gold medals to China's 34. Although the US beat China in total medal count, scoring 126 against China's 91the surprising draw for gold seemed to overshadow this achievement and put the rivalry between these two countries back in the spotlight.

Photo of Tom Hanks on the set of “Forrest Gump.” Hanks starred in the 1994 film … [+] film. merenbutta, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

This isn't the first time sports have diplomatically influenced US-China relations. Devoted Tom Hanks fans will remember the 1994 classic Forest Gumpin which Hanks plays the eponymous character. Gump learns to play ping-pong in a military hospital during the Vietnam War, and immediately shows great talent. He is selected to join the U.S. national table tennis team and competes in China, thawing relations between the two countries during a period of high tension. In Gump's own words: Someone said world peace was in our hands, but all I did was play ping-pong.

While Forest Gump is a work of fiction, but it does touch on a pivotal moment in history. April 10, 1971A group of nine American ping-pong players entered China, the first Americans to do so since the Chinese Communist Party came to power in 1949. The Americans were warmly welcomed, played demonstration matches against their Chinese counterparts, took tours of Chinese attractions, and met with Chinese dignitaries. Four days after the Americans first entered China, they met with Chinese Premier Zhou En-lai. That same day, U.S. President Richard Nixon spoke announced the lifting of trade embargoes against Chinasetting the stage for improved U.S.-China relations for years to come. Chairman Mao, who was especially pleased that it was ping-pong that brought the two countries together, would later remark that the little ball moves the Big Ball.

A ping-pong demonstration match during President Richard Nixon's visit to China in 1972. Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2024, sports appear to have taken on a different role in U.S.-China relations: as a source of intense competition and national pride rather than as an opportunity for greater understanding and cooperation. This revived athletic rivalry comes at a particularly tense time for the U.S. and China, with the ongoing race to developing weapons technology with AIthe continuation of a years-long trade war, a Chip War and friction over China's intentions toward Taiwan.

The Olympic Games have always been a platform for displaying national strength and pride. However, in the current geopolitical climate, there is a risk that tensions will increase rather than decrease.

However, sport still has the unique potential to bring different people together, just as it did in the era of ping-pong diplomacy. In fact, a moment of such unity was seen during these 2024 Olympic Games, when South Korean table tennis athletes Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin took a selfie with North Korean athletes Kim Kum-yong and Ri Jong-sik on the Olympic podium. Athletes from two diametrically opposed nations, officially at war since 1950, were brought together by the shared Olympic experience. Such events remind us of what the Olympic Games truly are: a celebration of pure human achievement based on the principle of friendly competition.

Geopolitical tensions often cloud our perception of sporting events like the Olympics. We as spectators forget to separate athletes from their governments and turn competitions into an us-versus-them scenario. The result? That surge of pride when an American athlete beats a Chinese athlete or that twinge of disappointment when China scores against us. It’s important to separate a competitor from an opponent and to remember our level of common humanity. Ultimately, an Olympic competition brings together athletes who share a common respect for each other and the sport to perform at their best, and that’s something anyone from any country can appreciate.

With the 2026 Winter Olympics just around the corner and the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles, USA, it is increasingly important for the US and China, as well as international sports organizations such as the IOC, to step up their efforts to revive the era of ping-pong diplomacy, when sports served as a platform for international cooperation and fostering dialogue.

For the US and China, sports can offer a wide range of opportunities for greater understanding, cultural exchanges and joint sports initiatives. These initiatives can provide the impetus for closer cooperation.

Sport is a fundamental part of human identity. In a global context, sport has the power to widen gaps or bridge differences, depending on how different countries and individuals approach it. In the meantime, one thing is guaranteed: we as viewers can look forward to extraordinary performances from athletes who continue to push the boundaries of human potential day after day.

Special thanks to Mr. Jonathan Hong for his exceptional editorial, content, and research. Jonathan Hong is a Summer Analyst at CJPA Global Advisors and a rising freshman at New York University's Stern School of Business.