Sports
Expanding AI Learning to the Tennis Community
By Justina Nixon-Saintil | VP and Chief Impact Officer
August 15, 2024
As summer heats up and sports fans around the world turn their attention to exciting events like the US Open, a new wave of technology is taking hold on the court. Recent research by IBM and Morning Consult found that more than half (55%) of young tennis fans are optimistic about the positive impact of AI on sports. This growing enthusiasm highlights an important lesson for today’s students and young learners: understanding AI is increasingly important as it continues to shape the future of work and sport. At this point, embracing AI is not just an option, but a necessity for the next generation and current workforce to continue to advance their careers.
Imagine a young tennis player who is passionate about the game but also curious about the latest technological trends, or a sports journalist responsible for commentating matches. In today’s AI-driven world, this is the reality for many people, and opportunities where sports and technology intersect are becoming increasingly important. This can only be done through new, more accessible content and the right partners.
AI and tennis: a dynamic duo
As mentioned, AI is becoming increasingly important. An IBM study found that more than half of CEOs are hiring for generative AI roles that didn’t exist last year. But the truth is, people don’t know where to start on this learning journey. 40% of students say the biggest barrier to learning new skills is not knowing where to start.
That's why we designed and launched new free apps IBM SkillsBuild AI ContentTailored for both tennis fans and those interested in delving into technology, this content delves into the world of AI through the lens of tennis. It’s a way to connect with students who are eager to learn more about AI, or who want to deepen their knowledge, with a more engaging and fun approach.
You can start with an interactive microlearning session that shows how advanced technology is transforming tennis. Think electronic line calling, real-time player analysis and enhanced highlights. If you're ready to explore further, you can also “Learn AI skills with tennis” guide. This beginner-friendly resource breaks down AI concepts like data modeling, different types of AI including large language models (LLMs) like IBM Granite, and AI ethics, while tying these topics into the sport. Imagine learning how to transform raw match data into AI-ready formats or crafting effective prompts that make AI work as seamlessly as a well-executed serve. It’s a smart way to understand AI while enjoying the thrill of tennis.
This is all part of what we do with IBM SkillsBuild: we ensure our content is current, relevant, and aligned with market needs to close the skills gap.
Expanding AI Education Through Meaningful Collaborations
Collaboration is essential to the work we do to expand access to education and training and close the skills gap. At IBM, we are expanding our AI education collaborations with governments, educational institutions, and nonprofits to bring AI training to college and adult learners, including teachers and faculty, and meet students where they are. Our new partnership with the USTA Foundation is a great example of this. Their mission to bring tennis and education together to help young people from underserved communities become more engaged in school and learning aligns with our work to expand access to technology education.
Through IBM SkillsBuild, we are providing the USTA Foundation with free access to career preparation resources, benefiting approximately 25,000 under-resourced youth from 250 of the foundation’s chapters in under-resourced communities across the U.S. With a focus on emerging technologies, such as AI, and professional workplace skills, IBM is providing access to a wide range of courses, such as AI fundamentals, cybersecurity, and data science, along with public speaking and resume writing. Students and faculty can also earn IBM digital credentials and benefit from customized learning plans tailored to their career goals, including specialized workshops and expert guidance from IBM volunteers. This builds on IBM’s 30-plus-year partnership with the USTA, bringing AI, cloud, and data capabilities—including our large language model called Granite—to help create more engaging experiences for millions of tennis fans.
How AI and tennis are empowering future innovators and athletes
The fusion of AI and tennis highlights a future where technology enhances sports and career opportunities. Our partnership with the USTA Foundation through IBM SkillsBuild illustrates the power of integrating AI education into various disciplines, such as sports, by providing resources to young players and educators. By making AI accessible and engaging, we are not only preparing the next generation for future careers, but also igniting their passion for both technology and sports.
At IBM, we aim to train 30 million people by 2030, including 2 million in AI by 2026. To learn more about IBM SkillsBuild, visit skillsbuild.org
Learn more about IBM and USTA's work: https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-08-15-ibm-and-the-usta-serve-up-new-and-enhanced-generative-ai-features-for-2024-us-open-digital-platforms
