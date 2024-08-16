Michigan, Michigan State hockey part of Wrigley Field series





In the words of legendary Chicago Cubs shortstop Ernie Banks: let's play two. The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will play hockey on back-to-back days in early 2025, with Michigan and Michigan State among the teams participating. The “Frozen Confines” series will take place on January 3 and 4, with Michigan and Ohio State playing on January 3, along with Penn State and Notre Dame. On January 4, Michigan State will play Wisconsin, while Ohio State and Wisconsin women's hockey will play the other game. All four games will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. The order of games has not yet been determined, but the Jan. 3 games will be at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Jan. 4 games will be at 5:30 and 8 p.m. The Big Ten games follow the NHL Winter Classic, which will be held at Wrigley Field on December 31. The games will feature the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks. This is Michigan's first outdoor hockey game since its 2023 game against Ohio State in Cleveland, and Michigan State's first since its 2015 game against Michigan at Soldier Field in Chicago. Michigan and Michigan State started the trend of playing outdoor games in large stadiums in 2001, with “The Cold War” at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Tickets for the Big Ten series go on sale August 30 at 11 a.m. cubs.com. [email protected] @tonypaul1984

