Hyderabad Cricket Association overpays fitness equipment supplier by 882%





Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), which is up to its ears in corruption, has set a dubious record by being the only bidder to pay for the supply and installation of fitness equipment. They paid eight times more than the market value and awarded the contract to a Mumbai-based company. Following the advice of the then HCA Chairman Mohammad Azharuddin and Vice Chairman John Manoj, the HCA started the installation of the gymnasiums at the Uppal Stadium and the Gymkhana Field. In doing so, they placed the order for the supply and installation of equipment with a single bidder, at a mark-up of 882 percent, resulting in a major loss for the cricket association. Instead of looking for a bidder running a company in Telangana for sales and service, which is mandatory as per HCA norms, the bosses opted for Mumbai-based Body Drench India Pvt Ltd. According to a forensic audit report, Body Drench India supplied equipment worth over Rs 1.74 crore which was available from a reputed company in Hyderabad for Rs 17.71 lakh. It amounted to huge overbilling and caused immense loss to HCA. During a field investigation, the supplier was not found at the place where the invoice was drawn up. At the alternative address, a company was found that was involved in shipping and import and export clearance. The HCA has been in the news for a series of corrupt practices including block selling of IPL tickets, malpractices in league scheduling and not following the old format in promotion and relegation of teams, which has negatively affected the careers of thousands of budding cricketers, resulting in the Supreme Court ordering a suspension of league matches, and a large-scale scam in the procurement of the fire-fighting system among other things. The forensic audit found several inconsistencies in the books of accounts and stock registers of the HCA. The transaction of payments signed by HCA President Azharuddin and Secretary R. Vijayanand was done on the day the Supreme Court appointed former high court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao (retired) as a single-judge committee. This appears to be a highly irregular and after-the-fact transaction, the forensic audit report noted. The audit of the fitness equipment purchase agreement revealed that the authorization and approval matrix and delegation of authority were inconsistent. It also raised suspicions that there was abuse of position in issuing work orders and payments. Interestingly, supply and installation of gym equipment was among the 300 transactions with a high value of over Rs 10 lakh per seller per year that were found in the forensic audit report ordered by Justice Nageswara Rao. He also ensured that four criminal cases were filed with the Uppal police station against the accused. HCA Joint Secretary T. Basava Raju recently sent an open letter seeking action against the individuals named in the forensic audit report. Former HCA secretary Sheshu Narayana said the forensic audit report was not even shared among the members of the general body and reflected how the corrupt were being shielded. He strongly urged the government to take action against all the accused, pointing out that no criminal action was taken even after four cases were filed on the orders of Justice Nageswara Rao.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/southern-states/telangana/hyderabad-cricket-association-overpays-gym-equipment-supplier-by-882-1816703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos