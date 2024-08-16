Sports
Thursday Flakes: Post-Olympic Stuff, Football, Other Football and a Weekly Bad Joke
Before we get started, I want to apologize for last week's sloppy first attempt at this. It really reeked of noob. That's why practice makes perfect. Try, fail, adapt, succeed. As a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, I honestly forgot to follow former manager Joe Madden's most cherished catchphrase: Try not to suck. But if you can't laugh at yourself, what's the point? I've never been ashamed to act like a horse's ass for fun, because it's the simple things I cherish. That's why I've decided to end every single one of my future Thursday Flakes posts with a joke. If you think these are going to be terrible… I'll vouch for your brain. It's a personal goal of mine for everyone who knows me to say to me: What the hell is wrong with you?
So read on for the headlines, stick around for the laughs, and listen for the sad trombone sound.
OLYMPIC GAMES:
Jordan Chiles Olympic medal controversy: CAS shifts blame to gymnastics federation; Romania to go ahead with ceremony – Yahoo Sports
CAS blames FIG regulations for restricting the ability to award three bronze medals.
No roller coaster on earth has such twists, turns, highs and lows as this ONE medal has had.
Worcester's Stephen Nedoroscik Talks to The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon About Viral Memes
Nedoroscik won two bronze medals for his pommel horse routine, one as an individual and one as a member of the U.S. gymnastics team, and has become one of the biggest stars of the Olympics.
Pommel Horse Guy could also be considered for the next season of Dancing with the Stars
FOOTBALL: (the one you really care about)
Vikings' JJ McCarthy to miss 2024 season after knee surgery – ESPN
Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy will miss the 2024 season after surgery on his torn meniscus revealed it required repair, coach Kevin O'Connell said.
'When has this money never been accepted?': Husker fan angry over cashless stadium
Husker Athletics reports on its website that improved Wi-Fi in the stadium will make cashless consumption the most efficient option for fans.
But one Husker fan thinks differently.
Well, let's face it, it will probably be one.
OTHER FOOTBALL: (the one you're not interested in)
Lamine Yamal's father stabbed near Barcelona – reports – ESPN
According to multiple reports in Spain, the father of 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalised after being stabbed in a car park near Barcelona.
Time to resolve Man City case, says Premier League director Masters | Reuters
Manchester City are facing 115 charges from the Premier League over alleged breaches of financial regulations. The English top flight's CEO Richard Masters said it was now time for the case to be heard and answered.
New in Premier League 2024-25: Live VAR updates, handball – ESPN
Are we still going to see longer injury times? Is understanding handball still a requirement for a degree? And what will happen to VAR?
And now the joke of the week:
When Abraham Lincoln said he had 4 points 7 years ago, he was referring to the Iowa Hawkeye offense.
See you next week my friends
