Tasmanian paramedic discharged after call for woman with ping pong ball in body

A Tasmanian paramedic who was fired after being accused of improperly removing a ping-pong ball from a woman's body has rejected his bid to be reinstated.

The incident occurred in the early morning of December 14, 2020, when a woman called '000' from Old Beach just before 11pm on December 13.

The woman told the operator that there was a ping-pong ball in her vagina, but that she felt “pretty good” and was “just laying there.”

The ambulance arrived at the woman's home around 4:30 a.m., nearly six hours after the first call for help.

According to reports, the woman undressed and lay down on the couch, where a female paramedic pushed her labia apart.

The male paramedic, who works in New Norfolk, then inserted a pair of medical forceps into the patient's vagina, “to a depth sufficient to make contact with the ping-pong ball”.

He found that the ping pong ball could not be easily removed and the woman was transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital.

The emergency worker was fired in June 2022, nearly two years after the incident.

He told the Tasmanian Industrial Commission he was only conducting an investigation to see if he could remove the object.

He said the woman had stated that she did not want to go to the hospital and had asked him to remove the ball.

The Commission found that the officer attempted to remove the object without proper training and with an inappropriate instrument, which was outside his scope of work.

It ruled that this was a valid reason for dismissal and that the conduct was serious.

The Commission was not convinced that the dismissal was unfair or unjustified and rejected the request for reinstatement.