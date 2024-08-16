Cricket: Is the future for NZC a partnership with IPL?



Photo: PHOTO SPORTS

Lucrative global franchise competitions are taking an increasing toll on player stocks as players terminate their contracts with NZ Cricket (NZC) to earn more money overseas.

Black Caps Devon Conway and Finn Allen are the latest to join a growing number of players opting out of the central contract system.

Conway will miss the Black Caps' one-dayers and T20 matches against Sri Lanka in December and January, having opted to play in South Africa.

In June, former Black Caps captain Kane Williamson turned down a central contract, preferring a temporary contract so he could also play in South Africa.

Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have also opted out of central contracts.

The Indian Premier League is by far the most important player in the T20 competition, but there are now also IPL franchise teams in the US Major League Cricket (MLC), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the UAE's International League T20 (ILT), all of which feature players from New Zealand.

In addition, there is the Big Bash in Australia and franchise competitions in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Canada, among others.

As international competitions continue to grow, more opportunities arise for top players looking for temporary contracts so they can earn money and also play international cricket.



Photo: PHOTO SPORTS

According to NZC CEO Scott Weenink, they now have the best of both worlds: they get Williamson and Conway on temporary contracts, allowing them to continue playing for the Black Caps and earn much more money by playing in franchise competitions.

“In the current circumstances it is important that our system is flexible so that we can meet the challenges of franchise cricket. This is another example of how we are working hard to retain our best players,” he said. “Ideally we would like to give everyone a central contract, but we believe that the flexibility of a fixed-term contract will allow us to keep our best players playing for New Zealand as often and for as long as possible.”

But does the approach undermine the integrity of the contract system? Weenink did not believe so and reiterated that the organization still preferred to select players on central or casual playing contracts for the Black Caps.

“We drew a clear line… there were a few others, including Finn (Allen), who were hoping they would be considered for a contract as a substitute, but that wasn't the case.”

Weenink noted, however, that things could change.

“Strategically, New Zealand Cricket has always believed that we need to leave a window open for our players to play in the IPL. We see our Super Smash primarily as a development tournament to create new Black Caps and White Ferns. However, the world of cricket is changing, so we need to continue to look at Super Smash and other opportunities and whether they are still fit for purpose.

“We may want to monetize Super Smash and open it up to outside investors. We haven't made any decisions about that yet, but nothing has been ruled out.”



Photo: Alan Lee

According to Weenink, there are no IPL franchises or private equity firms that have contacted us.

“No, we were not asked. If we were to do it, it would be an initiative of ours…. [but] “I think there would be a huge amount of interest. We're definitely looking at all options, including potentially commercializing and monetizing Super Smash better.”

Weenink believed that investments would not only come from India.

“You could have some very local wealthy interests, private equity, but of course there could be IPL owners who would be interested in buying another league. So what you would do if you were to go that route is find as many interested parties as possible.”

Weenink said such a plan would have two aspects.

“We want to make sure that we generate more revenue so that we can pay our players more. But from a performance perspective, you also want to make sure that the quality of the competition is better and that you create a better and stronger player base for both men and women.”

But with so many international competitions already taking place, has NZC missed its chance to grow?

“I think the strategy we have followed is the right one. A number of competitions are emerging, but how long they will last is still the question.”