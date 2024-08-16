Syracuse Orange Football: A Look at the Battle for the Orange Wide Receiver Position

Before fall camp, our TNIAAM staff announced the most likely starters and reserves on offense for the Syracuse Orange football season.

Obviously there were a few established names, like QB Kyle McCord, RB LeQuint Allen and TE Oronde Gadsden, but the wide receiver core was the group with the most diverse opinions.

Jump ahead to week three of camp, and it's safe to say we have a pretty good idea of ​​what the depth chart will look like on August 31st.

Before we get started, here's the list of all the wideouts on the roster:

#2 Trebor Pena, Redshirt Junior

#3 Jaylan Hornsby, freshman

#5 Umari Hatcher, Redshirt Junior

#7 Jackson Meeks, Senior (Georgia transfer)

#8 Zeed Haynes, Redshirt-Freshman (transfer from Georgia)

#10 Braden Davis, Redshirt Sophomore

#11 TaRon Haile, Freshman

#12 Justus Ross-Simmons, Junior (transfer from Colorado State)

#18 Emanuel Ross, Freshman

#32 Nick Armentano, Redshirt Freshman

#35 Kyle Acker, Redshirt Sophomore

#80 YesMore Thomas, freshman

#82 Darrell Gill Jr., Sophomore

Head coach Fran Brown said Monday at camp, “I'm a mystery guy when asked which of the WRs would get the start in Week 1 against Ohio University.” He did, however, hint at what he's seen from that group so far.

[Darrell] Gill is doing really well, Umari Hatcher is a lot better, TaRon Haile is doing better – he needs to catch the ball more – but he's gotten better on offense, Brown added. #18, Emanuel Ross, I didn't expect him to be this good, I knew he was good but not this good, oh, and of course [Jackson] Meeks is doing well, but when the time comes, Meeks may be unstoppable.

Among the names Brown mentioned are two true freshmen: TaRon Haile and Emmanuel Ross.

Haile graduated high school early and enrolled at Syracuse in January, allowing him to participate in the entire spring camp. Ross Douglas, Syracuse Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach, said getting Haile on campus early in the spring was important to his development and that he progress made since I arrived in Syracuse.

Ross, rated four stars by the 247Sports Composite Rankingswithdrew from Stanford in December and went to Syracuse shortly after Fran was hired as head coach.

Fran was a lot of it, Ross said Tuesday at camp. I already had a great relationship with him, it was a no-brainer, everything just clicked.

When Umari Hatcher was asked Tuesday which of the younger WRs had stood out to him so far during training camp, his first answer was Emanuel Ross, or E-Man, as he called him.

“I want to have a huge impact on this team,” Ross added. “Whatever I can do, whether it's special teams, offense, whatever my team needs me to do, that's what I'm going to do.”

It's unlikely that these two will find themselves in the starting lineup in Week 1, but we can expect these two young guys to slot into the WR rotation and see some minutes on offense, especially in non-conference play.

As for the older guys, much of what I've seen at training camp points to Umari Hatcher, Darrell Gill Jr. and Jackson Meeks getting the first start, with WR Justus Ross-Simmons, Trebor Pena and Zeed Haynes the most likely reserves.

Hatcher, Gill and Meeks have all proven that McCord can connect with any of those guys downfield for big gains against smaller corners, and in 3rd-and-long situations. Jackson Meeks said Tuesday at camp that Syracuse is lucky to have a QB like Kyle McCord.

Kyle is one of a kind: he's smart, has a great arm, understands the game, understands leverage and just understands football, Meeks said.

It was clear in training camp that this team has much more confidence in the deep ball than in previous years now that the ball is in McCords' hands.

It’s hard to gauge what Trebor Pena’s role will look like this season after missing the entirety of last season due to injury. I haven’t seen or heard much about what his camp has been like so far, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make his mark on this football team. We know Pena is a speed demon and returner, but the question is whether he’ll see significant time on offense.

Justus Ross-Simmons and Zeed Haynes, two of the three WRs Fran picked up through the transfer portal, are both guys to watch. Justus is a local from Rochester, New York, and was an honorable mention All-Mountain West at Colorado State in 2023 (724 receiving yards, 45 receptions, and three scores). And, I want to preface this, it's not that the Mountain West is a bad league by any means, but the ACC is still a significant jump in competition, especially defensively, and at this point I think the coaching staff is doing everything they can to get Justus acclimated to SU's brand of football before throwing him in the deep end. I wouldn't be surprised to see him see significantly more playing time as the season progresses.

Zeed transferred from Georgia to Syracuse with a four-year playing license. I think he, like Justus, will get more and more playing time as he learns the system.

Meeks described Haynes as his little brother and said the potential for the young receiver is endless.

“He's a great friend and a great football player. I'm excited to see how he comes on stage this season,” Meeks said.

I can say with certainty that any of these guys can be inserted into the starting lineup at any point during the season and contribute offensively. Syracuse football is fortunate to have a great mix of returning veterans, quality transfers, and young guys that make up a super talented WR room.