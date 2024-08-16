Tennis Canada puts sports safety in the spotlight with the launch of an educational video series





Tennis Canada is shining a spotlight on Sports Safety and the role of parents, guardians, coaches, administrators and athletes in creating a positive environment on and off the court. Funded by a grant from the Canadian Olympic Committee, a series of five videos has been launched on the organizations’ digital channels. The first video was released during last week’s National Bank Open, hosted by Rogers, and featured performances from global WTA and ATP superstars discussing the role of their parents in their journeys to the top of the sport. Interviewed by juniors from Tennis Canada programs, the video featured World No. 6 Jessica Pegula, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Olympic bronze medalists Gabriela Dabrowski and Flix Auger-Aliassime, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic, Milos Raonic and Gabriel Diallo. Click here to watch the video. At Tennis Canada, we are driven by our purpose to promote positive tennis experiences, said Jennifer Bennett, Director of Sports Safety and Integrity. We all have a role to play in facilitating a fair, safe and inclusive tennis environment, free from all forms of abuse. That means doing everything we can to create a platform for athletes to enjoy and thrive in the sport at all levels. We are grateful to the Canadian Olympic Committee for awarding this grant and are excited about the content we have produced. We hope it will educate parents, coaches, administrators and players about the importance of their role in keeping our sport safe. “To this day, neither my mother nor my father has given me any advice about tennis,” Raonic said in a clip from the video. We could talk about anything but tennis, which is what parents are for. The remaining videos are designed to enhance Tennis Canada's existing and robust Sport Safety initiatives. A message from Eva Havaris, Senior Vice President of Tennis Development and Partnerships, opens the introductory Let's commit to safety in sports video, while the rest are each aimed at a specific group in the tennis community: athletes, coaches and officials. Click here to watch. Additional videos are being developed that will expand the series and delve deeper into specific sports safety topics. Tennis Canada is recognized as a leader in sports safety in Canada and demonstrates its commitment to protection through the implementation of comprehensive policies, education, training and compliance standards. The organization utilizes an independent third-party reporting mechanism and is a signatory to the Abuse Free Sport program, Canada’s independent system for preventing and addressing abuse in sport. All tennis coaches in Canada have access to the Tennis Professionals Association (TPA) and through the association must undergo an annual background check, sign the Tennis Canada Code of Conduct and ensure they are up to date with all educational requirements.

