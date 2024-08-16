



The Paris 2024 Olympic Games featured memorable sporting moments and an intense atmosphere. Another aspect that drew attention was the curious and quirky questions asked to the event’s customer service. From musical suggestions to strange food requests, these are some of the most bizarre questions the customer service team at the Paris 2024 Olympics has received. (REUTERS) While most of the questions turn out to be benign, logical, and perfectly appropriate, some are a bit more crazy, far-fetched, or nonsensical. So, as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games draw to a close, we’ve decided to reveal a few of our gems, according to the official Olympic Games website. From musical suggestions to strange food requests, here are some of the most bizarre questions the team received: The composers' proposal for the national anthem A self-proclaimed composer got in touch and offered what he described as a “very popular and quality hymn” for the Olympics. I am a composer. I have a very popular and quality hymn for you, a great melody. A request for Chinese revolutionary songs One question stood out for its unusual specificity: someone asked whether Olympic volunteers could sing Chinese love songs or revolutionary tunes from the Cultural Revolution. “Are there among the volunteers people who know Chinese love songs, all the revolutionary songs from the time of the Cultural Revolution, and who have chosen to use Chinese as the language of written expression?” The recipe for boiled eggs One of the most confusing questions was a request for a recipe for boiled eggs called “Olympic Eggs”. Can you tell me how to make boiled eggs? Stop talking about the Olympics and start talking about food. Give me the 2-step recipe for Olympic Eggs. What are the menus for the Games? There are Olympic Eggs on the menus for the Games. Table tennis table presentation idea A table tennis enthusiast came up with an idea for presenting a table tennis table. He suggested that this could possibly contribute to the visual design of the event. A duet with Cline Dion In a bold musical request, someone expressed a desire to sing a duet with world-famous singer Cline Dion at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. “I would like to sing with Cline Dion at the opening ceremony.” Looking for a beach volleyball buddy Love was in the air for a spectator attending a beach volleyball session. “I was at the beach volleyball session last night. To my right was someone I had met, but whose identity I do not know. I would love to meet her again! A call from fans for an autograph from Lon Marchands One of the funniest requests came from a fan who was in love with Olympic mascot Phryge and swimmer Lon Marchand. Phryge, I am your biggest fan! I have you as a doudou. But my idol is Lon Marchand, I adore him! Can I have his autograph? Thank you a thousand times. Since I don't have social networks, can you ask Lon Marchand for an autograph for me, please? I'm going to watch the Paralympics.”

