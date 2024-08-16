Colorado State's star football players received wild NIL transfer offers, coach says

It's not easy to turn down the wild NIL offers that are reportedly out there for students.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell said Wednesday that quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton came to him and told him about the NIL offers they had received, some of which were outrageously high.

“It's really important to have an open line of communication with your players, and Tory just says to me, 'Hey, this guy called me last night and asked me this and offered it to me,' and I just laugh. Thank God we have Tory Horton, because he's a great kid. A lot of kids wouldn't do that,” Norvell said, according to On3.

“Same thing with Brayden. Brayden had the same type of offers. If you have enough evidence, you can prove it. But a smoking gun is a smoking gun. He said a guy from Kansas State called him and offered him $600,000 because they were losing their quarterback if he came into the portal.”

Norvell doesn't blame Kansas State for the offer, because he understands that this is just the way college football works.

“And I'm not accusing Kansas State of anything. I'm just telling you what that kid told me. If they don't want their name in it, they should go after their people. But that happens a lot in college football, and that's just the way it goes.”

Kansas State did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

As for why he's staying, Fowler-Nicolosi says it's not just about the money at this point.

“That's how I was raised. I didn't come here to make money. I came here to win games and play for the Rams,” the quarterback said CBS Colorado“I think if we play here, do our job, do what we're supposed to do, win championships, make the playoffs and shock the world, the money will eventually come in.

“There are a lot of opportunities, but at the end of the day, I'm a 20-year-old kid with bigger goals in life than making money in college. As much as that would be a blessing and as long as I could be myself, I think if I do my job here, and we get it done and perform the way we know we need to, I think there are multiple people on this team who are going to be groomed for life after college.”

For Horton, it was the familiarity with the system and the relationships he had with the coaches that kept him in Colorado.

“The money in college is nice with the new NIL stuff, but that's not my ultimate goal. My ultimate goal is not NIL in college. It's the next level, and the coaching here and the style of play that suits us. There's no reason for me to go to another college and start over. To try to go to another system that I'm not really aware of. I know what the system is here, and I know what the coaching staff is like here, and their ultimate goal is for us to be better men than just football players.

“They want us to come out of college, and have those kind of coaches here, who have that kind of passion for the game, but also your mental and life strength, that's really important.”

Last season, the Rams went 5-7. Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 3,460 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Horton had 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 94.7 yards per game. The wide receiver led the Mountain West in receptions per game with eight.

Colorado State opens its season against the Texas Longhorns on August 31 at 1:30 p.m. MT.