Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top IPL International Players in Action





The Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 kicked off on Thursday at four venues in Tamil Nadu. The first round of the four-day match will see some of the top Indian and Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers in action. From Indian batter Ishan Kishan to domestic talent like Abdul Samad, here is a list of the best players in action in the Buchi Babu tournament. ISHAN KISHAN (JHARKHAND CRICKET ASSOCIATION) The wicketkeeper-batter is captaining Jharkhand Cricket Association against Madhya Pradesh in Tirunelveli. Kishan is playing his first red-ball match since July last year, when the Indian team visited West Indies for a two-match series. The left-handed batter last played for India in November 2023 during a five-match T20I series against the touring Australian team. Earlier this year, Kishan fell out of favour with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was stripped of his central contract. He has not worn the national jersey since then. Although he played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, the Patna-born 26-year-old is keen to return to the national reckoning. SARFARAZ KHAN, MUSHEER KHAN (MUMBAI) The talented Mumbai-born batsman made his long-awaited Test debut against the visiting England team earlier this year and impressed with scores of 62 and 68 in Rajkot. With three half-centuries in five Test innings so far, Sarfaraz will be looking to further cement his place in the Indian Test squad ahead of a busy domestic schedule. The 26-year-old will be in action for Mumbai against Haryana in Coimbatore and will have with him his 19-year-old younger brother Musheer, who shone in India's U19 World Cup campaign and in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. India'sSarfarazKhan in action against England at Rajkot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU India'sSarfarazKhan in action against England at Rajkot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ABDUL SAMAD, VIVID SHARMA (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Hard-hitting batsman Samad is one of the biggest names to emerge from the Jammu & Kashmir cricket circuit and will be in action for his state team against Chhattisgarh in Natham. Samad has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL since 2020 but has yet to have a breakthrough season. On the other hand, Vivrant, also from J&K, had an impressive IPL debut last year, scoring a 47-ball 69 in his first innings in the competition for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers HyderabadsAbdulSamad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU Sunrisers HyderabadsAbdulSamad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ANSHUL KAMBOJ, SUMIT KUMAR, NISHANT SINDHU (HARYANA) Kamboj played a crucial role in leading Haryana to its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches, and later also earned a contract in the IPL with Mumbai Indians. The pacer played three matches in the IPL this year, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 11.40. Sumit also played a key role in Haryana, where he won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and was named Player of the Match in the final and also Player of the Tournament. The all-rounder took 18 wickets in seven matches and also scored 183 runs with the bat. That earned him an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals, whom he represented in four matches this year. Haryana bowlerSumitKumarc celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. | Photo credit: THE HINDU Haryana bowlerSumitKumarc celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. | Photo credit: THE HINDU Sindhu was instrumental in India’s 2022 U19 World Cup triumph, and was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 60 lakh in that year’s auction. The left-handed spin-bowling all-rounder is yet to make his IPL debut, but has put in some creditable performances in First-Class cricket for Haryana.

