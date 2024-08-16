Hockey League Scam, PTO Season





A few months ago, there were rumors of a billionaire-funded 3-on-3 league stealing NHL players. Many were skeptical of such a thing, and rightfully so. On Thursday, more evidence emerged that the entire league is a scam. I don’t think the NHL will have to worry about this league anytime soon. We’re entering PTO season. Last summer, the Avalanche signed Joel Kiviranta to a PTO in late August, and it starts this summer as the Capitals bring back someone who helped them win the Stanley Cup five years ago. Colorado Hockey Now Every summer, NHL Network puts out new rankings of the best players at every position. Last year, David Pastrnak was the best. This year, he’s below Mikko Rantanen. I’m not sure I can agree with that… Until tomorrow, NHN is having a flash sale where you can get a yearly subscription for just $10. No code needed, just a $10 subscription for a year. That works out to less than $1 a month. With that, you get access to CHN+ content, an ad-free experience, and the ability to read + content on any site in the network. This sale only runs until Saturday, so don't miss out! Subscribe to CHN+ News and rumors X: Major League Hockey has always seemed like a scam, and they do nothing to prove otherwise. Charging people to try out for your league? Yeah, that's what scammers do. It's a shame because a 3-on-3 (in a smaller rink) competition would be entertaining to watch, but I don't believe it for a second. Major League Hockey, which says it is a multibillion-dollar startup 3×3 league, announced it was charging players $450 CDN/$375 USD to participate. Within days, it changed the price and said the money would be refunded, then canceled the tryouts altogether. photo.twitter.com/liXPR5hXHb — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) August 15, 2024 Washington Hockey Now: Jakub Vrana once scored back-to-back 20-goal seasons for the Washington Capitals and helped them win a Stanley Cup. It's been a tough road for him since then, and he's spent time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. On Thursday, the Capitals announced they're Jakub Vrana back on a PTO. He's only 28 years old, which is crazy to think about. That's definitely the type of guy you want to sign on a PTO and not a contract. TSN: George Parros is just hiring his friends, Ryan Getzlaf joins the NHL's Department of Player Safety. Boston Hockey Now: He is currently ineligible to play in the NHL due to his arrest for assault last year, but apparently Milan Lucic wants to make a comeback. Montreal Hockey Now: Avalanche fans aren't the only ones dreaming of Sidney Crosby join their team… New Jersey Hockey Now: That List of Best Wingers in the NHL? Yeah, They Forgot Jesper Bratt.

