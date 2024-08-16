



Biggest stars and storylines at Paris 2024 Whether you're a fan of team or individual sports, there are plenty of thrilling storylines to keep you on the edge of your seat during the 2024 Paralympic Games. Stars who will shine in Tokyo 2020, such as Avani Lekhara the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal has now come of age and wants to repeat her great achievements, while veterans of the Games, such as the Americans, Oksana MastersItaly Baby sawEgypt Sherif Osman, and Switzerland Marcel Hug will try to cement their legacy. Double summer and winter sports threat, 17-time Paralympic medallist Masters aims to defend her Para cycling gold. Wheelchair fencer Vio a Netflix star Rising Phoenix documentary aims for a third consecutive gold medal in the individual event, while Para powerlifter Osman fights for his fourth gold medal to move closer to the six gold medal target he has set for his career. And don't miss wheelchair racer Hug, also known as The silver bulletas he chases more world records on the purple track of the Stade de France and the memorable marathon route of Paris 2024. Roland-Garros crowns new champions in men's singles and quadruple wheelchair tennis after the retirement of legends Shingo Kunieda of Japan and Australian Dylan Alcott. Compatriot of Japan and four-time Grand Slam winner Tokito Oda hopes to take over the reins from Kunieda when he makes his Paralympic debut at age 18. Also watch out for athletes from hosts France who are aiming for 20 gold medals in Paris to upgrade the 11 gold medals they secured at Tokyo 2020. The hosts will be hoping that one of those medals comes blind football where they try to disrupt Brazilan unbeaten record dating back to the first blind football tournament in Athens 2004. While Brazilian footballers will try to stay on top, Australian Wheelchair Rugby players are hoping to return to the podium after a disappointing fourth place at Tokyo 2020. The result broke a streak of consecutive appearances at the Paralympic finals, which dates back to Beijing 2008.

