2024 NIU Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

DeKALB, IL Led by Second Team All-Mid-American Conference selection Yes Vaughn Byrd (Milwaukee, Wis.) and three other veteran cornerbacks from Northern Illinois University's American football team are hoping for a successful 2023 season.

“We have some excellent corners in this team,” said head coach Thomas Hammock “We have four guys that can start, so it's about finding the right balance and rotation to get those guys playing the way they need to play. Last year was a step in the right direction and those guys are continuing to develop and get better.”

The NIU defense ranked sixth in the nation in passing defense last year, allowing just 171.2 yards per game. The Huskies held 10 of their 13 opponents to under 200 yards. Byrd had a breakout season in 2023, posting career highs of three interceptions and five pass breakups while posting 32 tackles. His first career interception came in the Huskies’ season-opening overtime win over Boston College.

“JaVaughn has all the intangible qualities,” the cornerbacks coach said DJ Bland . “He works hard in practice and he's a competitor. JaVaughn wants to be the best on the field, the best receiver to defend. He makes the game look easy, has great footwork and long arms and good hands.”

Redshirt sophomore Jacob Finley (Birmingham, Alabama) and Amariyun Knights (Hollywood, Fla.) started all 13 games opposite Byrd last season. Finley had 33 tackles in 13 games in 2023 with three pass breakups. He helped secure NIU's bowl bid with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Huskies' 37-27 win over Kent State in the final week of the regular season. Knighten had 17 tackles and two pass breakups, including one in NIU's Camellia Bowl win over Arkansas State. Cam'Ron “Shaad” Dabney (Atlanta, Ga.) also will figure into the mix at corner. The senior played in all 13 games last season, contributing on defense and special teams.

“Amariyun has had a more settled game the last two years. He's put on muscle over the summer and improved his body. He has the ability to make plays and his knowledge of the game allows him to see the game better and make good reads. Finley is the best tackler in our room. He sets the edge and makes plays with his long wingspan.”

Bland also pointed out that first-year Dev'ion Reynolds (Zion, Illinois), Dashaun Gibson (Manassas, Va.) and Romelo Walker (Orlando, Fla.) will also participate.

“Dev'ion comes from a good program at Carmel Catholic and is earning his reps and adapting to the speed of the game. Romelo has really good size and ball skills. Dashaun Gibson is one of the fastest guys on the team. He came here early, developed and made plays. It's good to have as many guys as we have for two spots.”

The Huskies practiced indoors at the Chessick Center on Thursday morning. The offense moved the ball in the team's first few periods, highlighted by wide receiver Cam Thompson (Boardman, Ohio) catches two passes from the quarterback Josh Holst (Marengo, Illinois). Ethan Hampton (Elburn, Ill.) was also able to turn a broken play into a first down with a pass to Andrew McElroy (Bolingbrook, Ill.) The defense controlled the team's final period, but overall, Coach Hammock was pleased with the offense's efforts that day.

“The offense won the day, which was good to see,” Hammock said. “We were able to give some other guys a chance to see if they can help us. We're big on load management, with the GPS units and knowing how much they run. We wanted to see if those guys who are maybe backups can step into a more significant role. Today was a day to see if those guys can make plays in critical situations with everyone playing Saturday.”

NIU will be back on the practice field on Friday, followed by a full team match on Saturday.

The Huskies open the 2024 season at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, August 31 against Western Illinois.

