Q&A with Alice Tym, Pioneer of the Florida Womens Tennis Program

Alice Tym blazed a trail as the founder of the women's tennis team while attending the University of Florida in 1960. She has continued to make countless contributions to the sport as a champion player, coach and educator.

Tym was a standout junior player in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois, and captained her college team for four years, earning Phi Beta Kappa academic honors. She earned an M.A. from Florida as a Ford Foundation Fellow in 1966. From 1964 to 1970, she played on the international circuit, winning titles on five continents and reaching a world ranking of No. 13 in 1969.

As head coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 1974 to 1978, Tym started the university women's program and led her teams to two AIAW Small College National Championships.

She was appointed director of tennis at Yale in 1978, coaching the nationally ranked women's team for four years and winning the Ivy Championships in 1981. Tym returned to UT to begin a distinguished teaching career in the Geography Department, maintaining her involvement in athletics as a competitive horsewoman and gold medalist in the National Senior Olympics. As of 2011, Tym still taught several geography courses at UT. In addition to teaching and tennis, Tym was a staff writer for World Tennis magazine.

Tym was inducted into the ITA Womens Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008. She is also a member of the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame, and the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tym remains involved in competitive sports and regularly participates in national level pickleball tournaments.

To learn more about Alice and the importance of college tennis in her life, watch our interview with Alice below.

How was college tennis pivotal to your career and life?

College tennis launched me on a tennis career that culminated in me being ranked 13th in the world. I played on the international circuit for 6 years, all over the world. College tennis made that possible.

Can you explain your journey to college tennis and the thought process behind your decision to play at the university level?

My collegiate tennis experience consisted of practicing a lot on clay courts. I started playing tennis late, so I had a lot of catching up to do. I married the best player on the men’s team and he helped me learn. Once I organized the women’s team, I took advantage of playing in Miami, Rollins, and FSU. My sophomore summer, I went to Europe to play. The most memorable part of collegiate tennis was the great friends I made and the opportunity to meet new people. For example, I met a Japanese girl who wanted to play on the team, Tayko Kumagi. We became good friends and later I visited her in Japan. It was an opportunity for me to learn about a wider world and it inspired me to want to experience it. The shared experiences of teammates create a special bond.

How did these experiences influence your career at university and what did you learn from them after your studies?

I had to manage my time. My parents expected me to be academic and at that time 1/4 of freshmen failed before Christmas. I studied. I was Phi Beta Kappa and got a Ford Foundation Fellowship. Tennis helped me make friends (I didn’t know anyone when I got to campus). Tennis also gave me a physical outlet. I loved playing, so I was happy on the court. I wanted to be a tennis player and I wanted to see the world.

Based on what you've learned from this experience(s), what advice would you like to share with current and future tennis students?

My advice to students is to take every opportunity you get and create opportunities for yourself. Now players have great coaching. Listen. Experiment. Now players have teammates from all over the country. Make new friends. I just got back from my Yale team’s 33rd reunion in La Jolla. I loved coaching and these young women are the epitome of teamwork. They have turned their college years into a lifelong joy. You create your own world. College tennis players have power. Make the world a better place for everyone. Tennis is a wonderful vehicle for a fulfilling life.

If you could go back in time and play tennis for another year in college, is there anything you would change or try to do differently?

If I could go back and play one more year, I would be so happy. I would have to train so hard because players are so strong, so fit, so talented now. They would give me advice! I would tell them to protect everything they have. Title IX made it all possible and they have to keep fighting for women’s rights. Women’s sports really came into being when it became law. Young women should not take it for granted. Equal rights are not a gift; equal rights are the price of hard work. Today, players get designer clothes. I wore my own shorts. Players get scholarships. I played number one for four years and never received a dime in aid. You climbed that mountain. Now take the time to bring other young women with you. That is the legacy of women’s sports.

