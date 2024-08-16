Thinking about switching phone providers? Maybe the costs are rising, the service is inconsistent, or the customer service is unhelpful. Having a reliable mobile service that you’re happy with shouldn’t be a hassle. The same goes for transferring your phone number (also called porting) to a new provider. When you switch to Cricket, the company promises that anyone who activates its service will be able to keep their number with a quick port. And if you need a new phone, Cricket has that, too.







Collect important details

Keep your old provider

The porting process consists of three steps. The first is data collection. Most of the information needed to port your number to Cricket comes from the provider you are porting your number from. This includes the account number, account PIN, and number porting PIN. You will also need the last four digits of your social security number and the billing zip code associated with the account.

Cricket may not ask for all of this information with every port request. According to the website, the information required depends on the provider you are transferring from.





Information about the PIN code for number transfer

This code authorizes the transfer of the phone numbers associated with your account with your current provider. How you get this PIN depends on the company you are switching from. Most providers offer this number through their associated app or online customer accounts. In most cases, you can call your provider to get this information.

The transfer PIN is different from the account PIN. The latter is an access code linked to your account and does not authorize the transfer of a phone number.

Complete the transfer to Cricket

New customers can complete the process on Cricket’s website under step two. Add the requested information at checkout and wait for your current provider to confirm the details. Cricket will notify you via email if your porting attempt was successful.





Your old service will continue to work until you activate your line with Cricket. Do not cancel your old service until the transfer is complete as an active line is required.

Keep these things in mind when moving to Cricket

Cricket cannot port landline, toll-free, or Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers, such as Google Voice. In cases where it cannot port a number, Cricket will assign a local number based on the zip code.

If you keep your number from your old carrier after switching to Cricket, you’ll need to create a new account. The company recommends doing this at the end of your billing cycle, as Cricket can’t transfer funds between your current account and a new one.





Cricket also cannot continue until the information associated with the provider you are switching from is confirmed. This process must be completed within 72 hours. The service provider will cancel the order if this time frame is not met.

Some providers charge a fee to port your phone number.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), companies can’t deny a request to port your phone number, even if you have an outstanding balance. Federal regulations state that simple portings, such as those involving only one line, must be completed within one business day.

Cricket also requires customers to purchase a plan before activating a service. This means that you choose a plan before you port your number. Activating your service is the third and final step of porting your number to the carrier.





Bring a compatible device or purchase one from Cricket

Most phones are compatible with the carrier's network. In terms of popular brands, Apple's iPhone 6 (and later) is compatible with HD Voice, Mobile Hotspot, and 5G. The iPhone 12 and devices after it are also compatible with Wi-Fi Calling. Samsung devices from the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series are among the compatible devices Cricket lists on the website. Search for your device's IMEI number there to determine the device's capability.

You can also buy a phone from Cricket and transfer the content from your old phone. All Cricket plans are prepaid, meaning you pay for your plan before you use the service.

History of the cricket network

Cricket is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This system allows companies to offer mobile services without owning mobile spectrum or infrastructure themselves, instead using the networks of established carriers. This allows companies to offer cheaper plans than the larger players, while using their faster networks. Cricket is one of several MVNOs in the US and uses AT&T's network.





Cricket, however, does not pay to use AT&T's network. The carrier acquired Cricket's parent company, Leap Wireless, in July 2013. This allowed the smaller carrier to increase its market share, which now includes all 50 states. According to Cricket's website, it offers coverage to 99% of Americans. As of December 31, 2023, AT&T served 19 million prepaid customers over her brands.

Cricket and more

New customers who join Cricket have several choices for prepaid plans, with the lowest price being $35. But finding the perfect phone provider is an ever-changing game.

The FCC’s porting rules apply to everyone, even if you’re a Cricket customer moving to a new carrier. Cricket doesn’t charge customers to open a port PIN to port a phone number. According to the company’s website, you can retrieve this information by calling from your device, using the myCricket app, or accessing it through your online account.



