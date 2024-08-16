Sports
Mizzou Football: Preseason, SEC and National CFB storylines to watch
Football season is fast approaching and we’re going to prepare ourselves with a classic Three by Three look at the landscape. I’ll share three storylines that intrigue me, both at Mizzou, in the SEC, and across the country.
Mizzou
1. Meet high expectations
Eli Drinkwitz has had his share of doubters, both close to the program and from afar, and last season was a major answer to those who had questions. Still, Drinkwitz has shown in four years in Columbia that he can improve recruiting, win close games, hire coordinators, compete against top programs on game days, manage the NIL and the transfer portal to rebuild his veteran roster, maintain momentum with in-state high schools, exceed expectations for season win totals and develop NFL talent. Whew. Now the questions about his program are: Can his teams live up to the lofty expectations and can he replace NFL graduates?
2. Meet some new defensive stars
Missouri lost five defensive stars to the NFL draft this offseason, leaving a huge amount of production and star power to replace. Gone are stalwarts Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies and Darius Robinson, as are two players who helped define the early years of player acquisition under Drinkwitz: Ennius Rakestraw, his first big recruiting win, and TyRon Hopper, an early and definitive Portal star addition. Now Tiger fans and the national media will have to get acquainted with new stars on that side of the ball.
DT Kristian Williams, DE Zion Young and CB Dreyden Norwood will all be new or bigger contributors at positions where great play doesn’t necessarily translate into great statistics. Nickel Daylan Carnell and LB Triston Newson flashed their star power in the Cotton Bowl and figure to be the disruptive, box score-fillers who make household names. And meet true sophomore Marvin Burks, the former four-star recruit who is poised to become a star at safety.
3. How bright can Luther Burdens' star shine?
Missouri has never had a modern football star rise to the superstar heights possible for Luther Burden. Justin Smith, Brad Smith, Sean Weatherspoon, Danario Alexander, Drew Lock were all great players who were known only to college football diehards. Michael Sam’s real crossover appeal began with his professional career as a trailblazer and inspiration to others. Chase Daniel and Jeremy Maclin are probably the closest to Burden, who enters this season as one of the consensus best players in the country and a top draft prospect. One advantage Luther has: He’s already a megastar at the start of the season, unlike some whose rise has had a shorter window to shine. Luther is a deep sleeper in the Heisman race, and a strong team season will secure his spot as one of the crossover, national household names in college football.
In the SEC
1. Young QB Breakouts
The SEC is loaded with pretty good college quarterbacks who have risen to stardom by being reasonably productive starters at big-time programs. The league lacks a megawatt talent, a Cam Newton or a Tim Tebow or a Bryce Young. So one of those B+ stars Cook, Beck, Ewers, Dart could make a big leap, or maybe one of several precocious prospects could take control of their own destiny. Garrett Nussmeier at LSU and Conor Weigman at A&M finally get a chance to take over their programs. Former bigs like Nico Iamaleava, Brock Vandagriff and Jackson Arnold get the first chair, while fellow blue chippers Arch Manning and DJ Lagway are capable understudies. Maybe the returning stars can keep things moving this year, or maybe the high-ceilinged young talents break out and write this season’s story.
2. Trouble in Gainesville
Oh, Florida. The Gators have had three straight losing seasons, the first time in 80 years they’ve gone that far. Now Billy Napier must tackle one of the toughest SEC schedules imaginable, a non-conference schedule that features three rivals from the same state. He’ll do it with a roster that’s completely turned over in the portal, and he’ll be trying to repair a depth chart that was often outmatched in the trenches last fall. His seat is hotter than a September afternoon kickoff in The Swamp, and I’m not sure he has the pieces in place to do better than another sub-.500 season.
3. The South Carolina Roller Coaster
I’m so intrigued by the potential of South Carolina’s roster, especially on offense. The defenses were consistently mediocre during the Shane Beamer era, but the offense has risen and fallen dramatically. What to make of this year’s group? Coordinator Dowell Loggains returns after a mediocre first season in Other Columbia and will have to completely overhaul an offense previously built around Spencer Rattler’s duck and chuck. Theoretically, new quarterback LaNorris Sellers could be an upgrade due to his dual-threat nature, and old rival Rocket Sanders brings some lift to a bloodless rushing attack. The receiver weapons are intriguing: Nyck Harbor looks like a defensive end but runs like Usain Bolt; he defines raw upside. Gage Lavardain and Jared Brown were both explosive players at Group of Five stops Miami of Ohio and Coastal Carolina, respectively. Will their track records translate to power football? Are these disparate pieces ready to come together, or is Beamer's checkered tenure heading for a new trough?
Around the country
1. Ohio State goes all-in
The Mizzou Cotton Bowl opponent has responded to archrival Michigan’s recent run of dominance by assembling a fearsome roster. The Buckeyes are rarely short on talent, but this collection of individual brilliance was assembled with a mission in mind: Only the highest awards in sports will do. The defense is loaded with stars at every level, anchored by new safety Caleb Downs, and all-universe recruit Jeremiah Smith figures to be the next star Ohio State wideout. Chip Kelly, one of the most lethal play-callers of a generation, returns to basics as offensive coordinator. With the best backfield duo in the country, he should deliver his specialty: an unstoppable run game. Week in and week out, the Buckeyes will either put on a dominant display or a thrilling, high-stakes drama.
2. Group of Five Competition
With the playoff field now expanded to 12 teams, the Group of Five leagues will have a guaranteed spot at the table for the first time. While many of the G5’s great programs have recently been promoted to the bottom of the power leagues, some classics like Tulane, Boise, Liberty and App State will all be fighting for that spot. The latter two will meet in a non-conference showdown in September that will have all the playoff stakes and drama normally associated with late-season clashes between blue-blood programs.
3. Big 12s King of the Hill
Flyover football is shaping up to be a tight race this year, now that Red River has migrated to the SEC. The league has plenty of conference title contenders, but no real national powerhouses. Every week this league should produce plenty of exciting coin-flips, and good luck trying to predict who will escape this one-score gauntlet. Old Cam Rising and young Avery Johnson should be the stars of this league, but you also have UCF and Gus Malzahn with KJ, we have Cam Newton at home in Jefferson, and the whole Colorado sideshow. TCU, Oklahoma State, and Kansas are still there. This league should be glorious chaos.
