Play begins in Cincinnati after rain | ATP Tour





Cincinnati Games begin in Cincinnati after rain Alcaraz, Sinner and Zverev set to battle on Day 5 August 16, 2024 Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour The game in Cincinnati started on Friday after rain.

By ATP staff The Cincinnati Open got underway on Friday after rain caused a one-hour, twenty-minute delay. The action kicked off at 12:20 local time, with WTA star Iga Swiatek opening play on center court against Marta Kostyuk. Carlos Alcaraz will resume his match against Gael Monfils after Swiatek. The Spaniard was leading the Frenchman 6-4, 6-6(1-3) when play was called off due to rain on Thursday night.



The number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking, Jannik Sinner, will face the Australian Jordan Thompson in the third round. If Alcaraz beats Monfils, he will be scheduled to play Holger Rune later on Friday afternoon. Alexander Zverev opens the match on the P&G Grandstand against Pablo Carreno Busta, while Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton will all compete in Stadium 3. Rublev plays Brandon Nakashima, Ruud takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime and Shelton takes on Fabian Marozsan. PLAYING ORDER – FRIDAY 16 AUGUST 2024

CENTER COURT starts at 12:00

WTA- [1] I. Swiatek (POL) vs [15] M. Kostyuk (UKR) Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – G. Monfils (FRA) vs [2] C.Alcaraz (ESP) 46 66

Third round – ATP – [1] J. Sinner (ITA) v J. Thompson (AUS) Not before 3pm

Third round – After suitable rest – ATP – [15] H. Rune (DEN) vs. G. Monfils (FRA) or [2] C.Alcaraz (ESP)

WTA COMPETITION

Third round – ATP – F. Tiafoe (USA) vs J. Lehecka (CZE) P&G Stand starts at 12:00

ATP- [3] A. Zverev (GER) against [PR] P. Carreno Busta (ESP) Not before 12:30

WTA- [7] V. Zheng (CHN) vs. [Q] M. Frech (POL) Not before 1:00 PM

WTA- [3] A. Sabalenka vs. E. Svitolina (UKR)

WTA – D. Shnaider vs. L. Fernandez (CAN) Not before 7:00 PM

ATP- [7] C. Ruud (NOR) or F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) against J. Draper (GBR)

WTA- [7] D. Schuurs (NED) / L. Stefani (BRA) vs [3] A. Muhammad (USA) / E. Routliffe (NZL) HOLCIM STADIUM 3 starts at 12:00

Third round – ATP – [WC] B. Nakashima (USA) v. [6] A. Rublev Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – [7] C. Ruud (NOR) vs F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Not before 1:00 PM

Third round – ATP – [12] B. Shelton (US) v F. Marozsan (HUN)

Third round – ATP – [5] H. Hurkacz (POL) v F. Cobolli (ITA) Not before 5pm

WTA COMPETITION After a suitable rest period

WTA- [1] K. Siniakova (CZE) / T. Townsend (USA) vs [OSE] L. Fernandez (CAN) / Y. Putintseva (KAZ) COURT 10 starts at 12:00

WTA- [10] L. Samsonova versus [LL] E. Avanesyan (ARM) Not before 12:30

WTA- [WC] C. Wozniacki (DEN) v A. Pavlyuchenkova

WTA – M. Andreeva vs. [5] J. Paolini (ITA) Not before 2:30 pm

WTA – P. Badosa (ESP) vs. Y. Putintseva (KAZ) After a suitable rest period

WTA- [4] S. Errani (ITA) / J. Paolini (ITA) vs [OSE] L. Noskova (Czech Republic) / D. Shnaider TRACK 4 starts at 12:00

Second round – ATP – [1] M. Granollers (ESP) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs. H. Nys (MON) / J. Zielinski (POL) Not before 12:30

Second round – ATP – [7] H. Heliovaara (FIN) / H. Patten (GBR) versus W. Koolhof (NED) / N. Mektic (CRO) 67(3) 22

Second round – ATP – [5] S. Bolelli (ITA) / A. Vavassori (ITA) vs. I. Dodig (CRO) / J. Murray (GBR)

Quarterfinals – ATP – [3] R. Ram (US) / J. Salisbury (GBR) v [WC] M. McDonald (US) / A. Michelsen (US) TRACK 7 starts at 12:00

WTA – T. Mihalikova (SVK) / O. Nicholls (GBR) vs. H. Dart (GBR) / E. Perez (AUS) Not before 1:00 PM

WTA- [6] J. Pegula (USA) vs. K. Muchova (CZE)

