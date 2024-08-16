Tickets for Tarleton Footballs season opener are on sale now









Football

15-08-2024 12:43:00 hrs

STEPHENVILLE, Texas Individual tickets are now on sale for Tarleton State Football's nationally televised season opener on Saturday, August 24 at Memorial Stadium against McNeese at 2:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online for the ESPN2 Tarleton Football game here or in person at the Memorial Stadium box office Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. All Tarleton students, faculty and staff receive free admission and can pick up their tickets here. Season tickets are also still available for purchase starting at just $150. Fans can make their purchase by TarletonSports.com/Tickets or by visiting the Tarleton Ticket Office in person at the west entrance of Memorial Stadium. Tarleton Football enters the season ranked in the top 25, and starts the year ranked 21st nationally in both the Stats Perform FCS and AFCA Preseason Top 25 polls. The Texans are just one of two teams in the state of Texas (Incarnate Word) to enter the season with an FCS national ranking. Tarleton State entered its first season as a full-fledged Division I program in 2024 and has had the best winning percentage in the state of all Texas D1 and D2 programs since 2018. The Texans finished second in the United Athletic Conference in 2023 and head coach Todd Whitten was named UAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time. Tarleton State won the final four games of the 2023 season and finished with its best record in the NCAA Division I Era at 8-3. After defeating in-state rival Abilene Christian in the season finale for the first time since 2013, Tarleton State finished with the third-best winning percentage of any reclassifying school since 2004 at .610. The Texans also became just the fourth reclassifying team in NCAA Division I to record eight or more wins in a single season. Tarleton State was projected to finish second in the UAC preseason poll behind Central Arkansas, and would collect five preseason All-Conference honors in the process. Senior running back Kayvon Britten was named UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year en route to Preseason All-Conference Offensive Team honors at senior wide receiver Darius Kuiper and senior center Teuhema came Defensive lineman Brandon Tolvert was named to the Preseason All-Conference Defensive Team and return specialist DeAngelo Rosemond received Preseason All-Conference Special Teams honors. Britten and Cooper were also named Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans, and Britten was also named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2024/8/15/single-game-tickets-for-tarleton-footballs-season-opener-on-sale-now.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos