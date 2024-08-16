Sports
Tennis Predictions: Cincinnati Tips & Best Bets
We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 US Open, so it’s an exciting time for tennis fans and bettors. This week, the best players in the world will be competing in the Cincinnati Open, a 1000-level event for both men and women. Last year, the tournament gave us a magical final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Sadly, we won’t be seeing Djokovic this year. However, the courts are full on both the ATP and WTA side, so it’s shaping up to be a great week of tennis. As always, we’ll have daily top tennis bets and predictions for everything , continuing with the action on Friday, August 16. Keep reading for my top picks of the day, and be sure to also click the link below to head over to our Pro Picks page, where I’ll be posting my picks for some of the smaller tournaments and Challenger-level events.
Record 2024: 646-635 (+39.15 units)
Jiri Lehecka vs Frances Tiafoe
Lehecka is coming off a big win over Daniil Medvedev. However, that was a match where the Russian really outplayed himself. Medvedev has not been playing well recently and Lehecka could take advantage of that. However, Lehecka has only played two matches in the last three months, as he has just returned from a long injury. The Czech also had a rather sloppy match against Nuno Borges in the opening round of this tournament. With that in mind, I think Tiafoe will keep it warm and get another win here.
Tiafoe has quietly turned his 2024 season around, having won eight of his last 12 matches. He’s also coming off an impressive straight-set beatdown of Lorenzo Musetti, who has been as good as anyone outside of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic this year. Tiafoe’s killer serve, ability to get to the net and overall versatility from the baseline make him a tough player to beat on fast hard courts. Tiafoe has also been feeding off the crowd in a big way during the American portion of the hard court season.
I just don't think Lehecka can return Tiafoe's serve here, and I think the American has a pretty big advantage from the baseline. I would definitely feel differently if Lehecka was a bit further back from his injury, but Tiafoe should be able to beat him.
Bet: Tiafoe ML (-125 – 2 units)
Marta Kostyuk vs. Iga Swaatek
Swiatek managed to escape with a win in her match against Varvara Gracheva on Wednesday, but she didn’t look great. After winning the first set 6-0, Swiatek squandered a 5-2 lead in the second, with Gracheva eventually prevailing in a tiebreaker. Swiatek recovered to win the third set 6-2, but she was also a weak opponent. Swiatek will now face Kostyuk, who is 29-15 in 2024 and has won nine of her last 12 matches. This is a significant step up in the competition for Swiatek, who has not played great tennis on faster courts of late.
I’m not sure Kostyuk will win a set-by-set in this match, but I’d be surprised if she doesn’t win at least seven games. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-1 when these two met earlier this year in Indian Wells, but that’s not your typical hard-court tournament. The conditions in Indian Wells are so slow that it’s more like clay, which is Swiatek’s best surface. Now, Cincinnati is one of the fastest tournaments of the year, and that’s crucial when you’re watching this match. Kostyuk is an absolute ball-buster from the baseline, able to hit shots from both wings and really rush her opponents. That’s huge, because Swiatek hates being rushed.
All in all, this is a match that Swiatek should try to win, but I don't see her knocking Kostyuk off the field. The Ukrainian has the ability to make her uncomfortable.
Bet: Kostyuk More than 6.5 games won (-110 – 2 units)
