Longtime rec leaguers angry after REAL hockey academy evicts them from Brandt Centre in Regina

A private hockey academy and a group of experienced recreational hockey players compete for ice time at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The group of experienced recreational hockey players say they have been renting the same ice for decades, but have now been laid off after Adeal handed over management to a private hockey academy.

“This is our meeting place. You have 20 senior teams. We meet, we play, we have a pop every now and then. There's a camaraderie between our teams here,” Dennis Todd said on Thursday.

Todd said teams have been renting the ice at the 6,000-seat arena for more than 30 years. Now, because of the recently announced partnership, that could come to an end.

“[Now] “They're taking the old hockey away completely,” he said.

Todd and other recreational hockey players' concerns have become so great that they have taken their complaints to City Hall and Mayor Sandra Masters.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is a municipal corporation tasked with creating attractions and entertainment opportunities while also managing municipal facilities such as the Mosaic Stadium and the Brandt Centre.

In a July 31 memo, REAL informed Brandt Centre users that it had entered into a partnership with the Young Guns Hockey Academy, part of the private Hockey Super League.

“Effective October 1, the Young Guns will assume ownership of the Brandt Centre’s primetime ice cream,” reads the memo, signed by Trevor Walsh, REAL’s vice president of venue management and event services.

"I hope that the ice lost by previous groups over the next month can be made up for by creating more development opportunities for your grandchildren or children in the future." – Mike Reich, founder of the Young Guns Hockey Academy, in an email to Brandt Centre users

The academy plans to have its teams play in the Hockey Super League, a league that bills itself as a training ground for top players looking for an alternative to Hockey Canada leagues.

The competition is not sanctioned by Hockey Saskatchewan or Hockey Canada.

According to the memo, the deal will see Young Guns use the Brandt Centre as its home base and could impact access to regular ice time at the complex.

The memo informed users that Young Guns would contact them to arrange ice allocation and confirm times no later than the first week of September.

Todd said the news left hockey players scrambling for answers. He said the level of consultation from REAL was “appalling.”

The details of the partnership are not known and it is not clear how long it will last. REAL did not respond to requests for comment or attempts to arrange an interview.

Mike Reich, the founder of the Young Guns Hockey Academy, sent an email to users of the Brandt Centre on August 6.

Some more details are provided, including the organization's response to negative reactions from older recreational hockey players.

“If you have any other questions, I'd be happy to talk to you. So you don't necessarily have to go after a club or city that has given us opportunities for our current and future players,” Reich wrote in the email.

“I hope that the ice lost by previous groups over the next month can be made up for by creating more development opportunities for your grandchildren or children over the years.”

Reich did not respond to an interview request Thursday.

Roberta Engel is the interim CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., or REAL. The organization did not respond to a request for comment. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Mayor Sandra Masters has already indicated that she is not happy with the agreement. She met with representatives of the senior hockey players this week and agreed to file a motion with the council to address their concerns.

“Anytime you surprise the public, and I repeat in a municipal property, there is a tendency to communicate with my office,” Masters said Wednesday after an executive committee meeting.

The changing purpose of REAL

The municipal corporation has repeatedly incurred the wrath of Regina City Council after its disastrous rebranding from Tourism Regina to Experience Regina.

REAL also came under scrutiny after a report prepared by MNPindicated that REAL had $17 million in debt as of September 30, 2023, and that it is unable to repay the money itself. The City of Regina will ultimately bear the cost of repaying that debt, as it is REAL's sole shareholder.

That's why the council recently approved a grant for REAL to repay the $8 million REAL owed for improperly obtaining wage subsidies during the pandemic.

The council's frustration with REAL's business model and lack of revenue appears to have played a role in the decision on the deal.

“If you are told you are commercially viable and you can get a check that is higher than what you are currently earning, then maybe that is fair,” Masters said Wednesday after an executive committee meeting.

“I think the inherent problem here, from my perspective, is community benefit and respecting existing relationships.”

Masters said she was still considering the wording of the motion and that it was dependent on the outcome of a REAL board meeting scheduled for this week.

An updated agenda for next week's city council meeting will be posted on the city's website on Friday.