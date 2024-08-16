Sunil Bharti Mittal, Indian telecom magnate, turns BT around

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

During a visit to Bengaluru in 1997, then British Prime Minister John Major hailed BT's acquisition of a 21 percent stake in Sunil Bharti Mittal's telephone company as a sign of the strength of our economy.

Indian politicians are now cheering a dramatic turnaround after Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises struck a deal to become the largest investor in the former British telecoms monopoly, buying a 24.5 percent stake, worth about $4 billion, from French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahis, who is indebted to Altice.

Bharti Airtel, the linchpin of the 66-year-old Mittals conglomerate, has grown to become one of the world's largest network providers since its founding in 1995 and is now larger than BT.

With 550 million customers in 17 countries in South Asia and Africa, the company has a market capitalization of $100 billion, more than five times that of the British group, which has been shedding overseas assets in recent years.

Mittal's takeover was greeted with cheers in India, hailed as a symbol of India's rising economic power and part of a trend of national champions taking over symbolic assets from their former colonial masters.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a decade ago: I want Indian companies to become multinational.

A BT store in London. Sunil Bharti Mittal is investing in the telecom group for the long term Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Mittal is a cross-border operator comfortable in the corridors of international politics and has been happy to do so. There has been a string of international deals going on since before Modi came to power. One of them was Bharti Airtel’s $10.7 billion deal in 2010 to take control of Kuwait Zain’s African network.

Modi wants certain companies to operate and be represented outside India, a person close to the billionaire said. Bharti is one of those companies.

Mittal comes from the industrial city of Ludhiana in northern India, home to a slew of small-scale businesses that have left a lasting impression. His late father was a member of parliament for the Indian National Congress, the party that dominated politics for decades after independence.

His parents have been quite influential, said Neil Shah, a partner at technology consultancy Counterpoint Research. They are very well connected.

Mittal's father was keen to build a large family business and supported his teenage son's early ventures into bicycle parts manufacturing. During the socialist restrictions of India's Licence Raj, which put a damper on entrepreneurial ambitions, the younger Mittal became adept at finding loopholes in the labyrinthine regulations.

He won over indifferent bank managers, even playing table tennis with one to cash checks. But his electrical generator business was still crushed by a sudden import ban in the 1980s.

Mittal found his calling replacing the old rotary phones that were common in India, importing parts for push-button phones after encountering them on a trip to Taiwan. As India’s economy opened up during the reform-minded 1990s, Mittal bid for a private telecom license, setting in motion a nationwide technological transformation.

Shares of BT Bharti Enterprises were bought from debtor Altice Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

But while his telecom business flourished, many of his conglomerate moves in other areas, such as food and retail, failed. Bharti’s attempts to bring Walmart to India, a country where retail is still dominated by small, family-run businesses, led to protests in 2007, during which effigies of the two companies’ executives were burned. The partnership ended six years later after New Delhi investigated the U.S. group for possible violations of foreign ownership rules. Such struggles partly explain why he’s stuck with the industry he knows best.

Mittal's biggest competitor remains Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, with whom he clashed in the early 2000s.

Am I scared? No. Am I worried? Yes, Mittal said in 2016 when Ambani’s new carrier Jio sparked a price war that decimated India’s dozen or so operators.

Mr Shah said Bharti Airtel’s size helped it weather that storm, allowing it to establish itself as India’s second-largest network and settle into a near-duopoly with its archrival. A banker whose firm has worked with Bharti said Mr Mittal had to live in the shadows of Mr Jio and Mr Ambani.

The urban billionaire family background has given him an interest in international politics. He previously served as a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and sits on advisory boards from the US Council for Foreign Relations to Hakluyt, a London-based consultancy founded by former MI6 intelligence officers.

In the UK, where two of his three children live, Mittal was given an honorary knighthood this year and has pushed for a trade deal between London and New Delhi.

But aside from his sentimental feelings towards the UK, where investments include the posh Scottish resort of Gleneagles, the hotel chain The Hoxton and the satellite company OneWeb, the strategic motivation for the BT deal remains unclear.

Mittal, who has said he has no plans to take control of the company and has not negotiated board seats, has been coy about the ultimate ambitions behind his most high-profile move in Britain. Analysts speculate that he is teaming up with OneWeb, which has taken a lead in India's satellite internet race.

The billionaire says he is investing in BT for the long term and backs CEO Allison Kirkby's cost-cutting strategy and strategy of spending on fibre networks, and praises the UK's investment climate.

There aren't many opportunities like this where you can get a block of shares in an iconic company, said the person familiar with the tycoon. Bharti's home base has given Mittal the necessary leverage to make these moves abroad.