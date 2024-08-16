4-star DL Iose Epenesa commits to 2025 class





IOWA CITY Iowa football legacy recruit lost Epenesa has committed to the Hawkeyes. This development is a major victory for Iowa, as Epenesa becomes the crown jewel of the 2025 class. Jose Ebenesa 247 ranking Epenesa, a product of Edwardsville High School (Illinois), is a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 42 nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also the highest-ranked prospect in Illinois State's rising senior class. According to his profile on 247Sports, the defender is 6-foot-3 and weighs 275 pounds. For Epenesa, Iowa is family Epenesa’s ties to the Hawkeyes run deep. His father, Eppy, played football for Iowa. So did his brother, AJ, a star who had 26 career sacks for the Hawkeyes before being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, Epenesa’s brother, Eric, is a linebacker on Iowa’s current roster. It became a family outing in Iowa City when Epenesa paid an official visit in June. Los Epenesa was also recently on campus for Kids Day at Kinnick in August. Iose Epenesa's recruitment is of great interest to Iowa fans because of his prestige as a recruit and his family's ties to the program. Iose Epenesa's top 10 schools were Iowa, Oregon, Illinois, Utah, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas. During the spring, Iose Epenesa took several official visits as a decision approached, including trips to Penn State, Missouri, Iowa, Utah and Miami (Fla.). But like his father and brothers, Iose Epenesa's college decision came in Iowa City. It's a huge boost for defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and the Iowa staff. Bell and assistant defensive line coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Jay Niemann have helped several Hawkeyes reach the next level, including Lukas Van Ness, Logan Lee and Joe Evans. A program, particularly defensively, that has a great track record of developing talent now has one of the best defensive linemen in the class. Iose Epenesa now has the potential to play a key role in maintaining Iowa's defensive dominance under coordinator Phil Parker. Iose Epenesa isn't the only legacy commit in Iowa's 2025 class. Iowa City West's Mason Woods, the son of Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, publicly committed to Iowa in June. The two have known each other for a while and were in contact up until Iose Epenesa's decision. “He's got too many people in his ear telling him where to go, stuff like that,” Woods told the Register in June. “I just try to be his support system and tell him to just do what makes him happy. But I feel like he knows where (home is).” Iowa has made big gains in its 2025 recruiting class. This offseason, the Hawkeyes have received verbal commitments from Woods, a pair of offensive linemen, three-star cornerback C.J. Bell, three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon and five-star specialist Scott Starzyk. Iowa is still in the running for receiver Terrence Smith. The Hawkeyes already had commitments from other pass catchers, including tight ends Eli Johnson and Thomas Meyer. Woods expects to play tight end or wide receiver for the Hawkeyes. But Smith would fill a big area of ​​need for the Hawkeyes in the class. 2025 Iowa football recruiting class Epenesa is the 15th player to commit to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's 2025 recruiting class. He participates in the following oral commitments in class: Specialist Scott Starzyk (The Woodlands High School, Texas)

Defensive Player Brad Fitzgibbon (Marist, Ill.)

Cornerback C.J. Bell (St. Thomas More School, CT)

Offensive lineman Lucas Allgeyer (Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day, MO)

Offensive lineman Cameron Herron (Warren Central, Ind.)

Athlete Mason Woods (Iowa City West)

Defensive back Drew MacPherson (Loyola Academy, Ill.)

Quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald (Loyola Academy, Ill.)

Tight end Thomas Meyer (Clear Lake)

Linebacker Burke Gautcher (Sycamore, Ill.)

Linebacker Carson Cooney (Oswego, Ill.),

Tight end Eli Johnson (River Falls, Wisconsin),

Quarterback Jimmy Sullivan (Fort Wayne, Indiana)

Defensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga (Pleasant Valley)

