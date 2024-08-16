Clay Allen named head coach of men's and women's tennis





LANCASTER, Pa. — Clay Allen has been named the next head coach of the Franklin & Marshall men's and women's tennis programs, as announced by Director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster. Allen brings previous head coaching experience to Lancaster, having spent the last three years as the head coach of the Goucher College men's tennis team, where he led the Gophers to two NCAA tournament appearances. He also previously served as the head coach at McPherson College and has previous coaching experience in the Centennial Conference, having spent three years as an assistant coach at Washington College. “I want to thank Lauren Packer Webster and the entire search committee for selecting me to lead the Diplomat men's and women's tennis programs. I am thrilled to be back in the Centennial Conference where my college coaching career began, and I am ready to challenge the best coaches and the best teams,” said Allen. “My passion and care for these incredibly talented student-athletes will be immediately apparent once I arrive on campus and I look forward to working with both programs to achieve our team and individual goals. Go Dips!” “I am truly excited to welcome Clay Allen as the head coach of the men's and women's tennis teams,” said Packer Webster. “Clay will bring a championship culture to our teams, both on the court and in the classroom. His experience and passion for Division III, both as a coach and student-athlete, will be a tremendous asset as we look to build on the past success of both the men's and women's programs.” Allen was honored as the 2024 Landmark Conference Coach of the Year and led the Goucher men's tennis team to three straight conference championships, capturing two Landmark titles (2022, 24). Goucher reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament during the 2022 season, making just the program's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament after compiling a perfect 9-0 record in conference play during the 2024 campaign. The Gophers went 21-2 in conference play during Allen's three seasons and were regionally ranked during his final year in Baltimore. He guided 17 all-conference selections at Goucher, highlighted by seven first-team All-Landmark Conference selections. Allen’s first head coaching experience was at McPherson College (Kan.), where he led both the men’s and women’s teams. During the 2021 season, he led the men’s program to a 14-2 record, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship, and an NAIA Tournament berth. The women’s program finished 10-5 and reached the KCAC semifinals that same spring. Allen began his coaching career at the collegiate level in the Centennial Conference, serving as an assistant coach for both the men's and women's tennis teams at Washington College for three seasons (2017-20). During his time in Chestertown, Allen helped the Shoremen to a regional ranking and a Centennial Conference semifinal appearance in 2018, while the women's team also qualified for the conference tournament that same season. Allen began his coaching career when he served as the head coach of the boys tennis team at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) from 2015-17. During his undergraduate education at Colby-Sawyer College (NH), Allen played four years and graduated with the fifth-most singles wins in team history (49), while leading his team to four consecutive North Athletic Conference (NAC) Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, 14, 15). He was named Team MVP as a senior and also earned All-NAC honors in singles during the 2012 (second team) and 2013 (first team) seasons. Allen developed his leadership skills as a three-year member of Colby-Sawyer's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee before graduating in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in sports communication with a concentration in media studies.

