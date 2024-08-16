Sports
Michigan State hockey to play outdoor game at Wrigley Field
It's been a while since there was any excitement about the Michigan State Hockey program, but that quickly changes after the program wins its first Big Ten regular season title and tournament championship in program history.
Recruiting for the program is also at an all-time high. While the team has lost a number of players from last year's championship team, they should be just as good or better this season.
The one thing that is lacking in the college hockey season, however, is the schedule. There are only seven Big Ten hockey schools, so the schedule can get pretty boring at times, as Michigan State plays all six teams four times a season. But next year's schedule has received a huge boost for one of those conference games.
Michigan State has announced that it will face Wisconsin on January 4 at Wrigley Field in ChicagoThis event is part of a Big Ten outdoor series of events, featuring a total of three events for men and one event for women.
There’s nothing better than outdoor hockey. A small ice rink in the middle of a giant baseball or soccer field looks surprisingly cool. And the fact that Michigan State gets to compete against a big opponent like Wisconsin next year makes it even better.
Wisconsin finished second in the Big Ten last season, and the Spartans won the conference championship in Wisconsin on the final weekend of the regular season, so it's great to see these two teams meet in a historic outdoor venue like Wrigley Field.
I've only been to a Michigan State hockey game in East Lansing and Detroit, but this feels like a must-attend game. So for all the huge hockey fans out there, I hope to see you at this game in January.
