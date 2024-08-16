2024 Paralympic Games: Indian athletes to receive grand farewell, country to send largest-ever contingent





Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged the Indian contingent to perform at their best and put up their best ever performance at the Paris Paralympic Games. At a warm farewell ceremony in the capital, Mandaviya and the Minister of State for Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse, were unanimous in addressing the athletes as the pride of the nation and expressed confidence that they would write many more inspiring stories during their fascinating journey. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia, was confident that the 84-member contingent, the largest ever, would win over 25 medals in Paris. “We had 56 athletes in Tokyo, competing in 12 disciplines. Now we are competing in three more disciplines. All athletes have had excellent training. We have 47 debutants in the Paralympics. Many have already arrived in Paris and are training well,” Jhajaria said. With his vast experience gained over many years at the Paralympic Games, Jhajharia told the athletes not to be burdened by the pressure of expectations. Don't get pressured. You have to do your best. If you do that, the medal is assured, he said, who was equally confident that India would finish among the top 20 countries at the Paralympics. READ ALSO: WFI to challenge High Court ruling, says Indian wrestlers' participation in upcoming Worlds is in jeopardy Your journey is very inspiring. For most of us it is a learning experience, said Ms. Raksha, recalling the film in which Murlikant Petkar was depicted in Chandu Champion and also the fascinating journey of 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi. In the government, we are doing everything to support you. The government is behind you. I am sure you will get more than 25 medals. And when you come back, there should be regional language interviews with our champions so that their inspiring journey reaches the people, said Ms. Raksha. You have the ability to rise to the challenge and turn adversity into a favourable situation. Despite all the struggles, you do not complain to God, but prove to the world that anyone can do anything. You are the pride of the nation, Mandaviya said. The Minister particularly emphasised the role played by the athletes’ parents and early coaches in shaping their careers. He said they deserved all the credit for putting their pupils on the right track and supporting them until they achieved their international successes and gained support in the process. Flag bearer Sumit Antil, head athletics coach Satyanarayan and many others were also honoured on this occasion. A lively inspirational song was also released as the Paralympic anthem for the contingent.

