Yorkshire Women appoint Richard Pyrah as head coach





Richard Pyrah, who was sacked in 2021 over the Yorkshire racism scandal, has been appointed the new head coach of the region's women's team. A panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has found that the 41-year-old used racial slurs in March 2023 And was fined 2,500 and banned from coaching for two weeks. During the CDC hearing, Pyrah was accused of using a racist insult regarding his Pakistani origins towards the sister of his then teammate Azeem Rafiq, and of using the term “you guys” towards groups of Asian players, both of which he denied. The claim that Pyrah used the term “you guys” is not proven. However, the court found the accusation that he had made a racist insult towards Amna Rafiq and other women proven. Pyrah's suspension has not yet been served, the Press Association said. The Cricket Regulator is said to be in contact with Yorkshire over the timing of Pyrah's suspension in his new role. The 41-year-old, who won a wrongful dismissal claim against Yorkshire in 2022, played for Yorkshire for 10 years and took 296 wickets in all formats of the game. He went on to work as a bowling coach and coached the Yorkshire Women's Super League Twenty20 team before being sacked. “It is an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead the Yorkshire women's team and it is the proudest moment of my career,” Pyrah, who will take up his new role next month, told the club website., external “This is an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket, following the ECB's restructuring of professional women's football.” Yorkshire Women will join Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex and Worcestershire in Tier 2 next season, with the 10 counties playing 50-over and 20-over cricket. Yorkshire will then become a Tier 1 club for the 2026 season.

