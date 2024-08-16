



Syracuse Orange football’s season opener is just two weeks away — the first of four home games in five weeks. With the JMA Wireless Dome’s seating capacity reduced to about 42,000, and the excitement surrounding Fran Brown taking over the reins of the program, you’d think there wouldn’t be many tickets left. That is not the case: It’s not all that different from last year, when SU ​​didn’t even come close to selling out a game. I’ve argued before that part of it was due to rising ticket prices – which seem to have continued this fall with the new seat-backs. But how daunting is the price to get in? To find out, I decided to look at the overall value of a Syracuse ticket compared to the rest of ACC football. I looked at every game that was on sale and noted the highest and lowest ticket prices offered, using both a floor (usually an FCS game) and a ceiling (the highest price point). The highest are your 50-yard seats, while the lowest are as far away from the action as each venue will allow. There are three conditions for this comparison: I did NOT include premium seats (club seats or other places where food/drink is included in the ticket price), neutral venue matches are not included and all prices are retailwhich means that no seats may be resold at a price higher or lower than the price the team is asking. ACC Football Ticket Prices Team Cheapest (floor) Most expensive (floor) Cheapest (ceiling) Most expensive (ceiling) Service provider Team Cheapest (floor) Most expensive (floor) Cheapest (ceiling) Most expensive (ceiling) Service provider Syracuse €28.80 €77.95 €62.65 € 166,95 Ticketmaster B.C. €10.00 $50.00 $40.00 €90.00 Paciolan Clemson €40.45 Sold out €161.50 Sold out Ticketmaster Duke €22.00 €72.00 €67.00 €132.00 Paciolan State of Florida $40.00 Sold out Sold out Sold out Paciolan Georgia technology €33.00 $60.00 €65.50 €131.00 Paciolan Louisville €25.50 Sold out €56.50 Sold out Ticketmaster Miami €18.85 €107.88 €172.98 €581.92 Paciolan UN €35.00 €55.00 €55.00* €85.00* Paciolan NC stands €33.00 €51.00 €68.00 €83.00 Paciolan Pittsburgh €28.00 €53.00 €43.00 €83.00 Paciolan Virginia €22.00 €80.00 €38.50 €105.50 Paciolan Virginia Technology €55.00 €95.00 €85.00 €125.00 Paciolan Awake Forest €15.00 €75.00 €65.00 €125.00 Paciolan Calm $30.00 €85.00 €63.00 €135.00 Paciolan Stanford €15.00 $200.00 €35.00 $500.00 They live SMU €22.00 €54.00 €64.00 €233.00 Paciolan *UNC had two games that were completely sold out before individual tickets became available. You'll find that while SU's cheapest options are comparable to most conferences, their best seats Real treated as such. This top price point extends partially to the upper deck, where the orange seats used to be in the old football configuration. While the Orange are shaping up to be a fun team to watch this fall, they don’t have the recent pedigree of many of the other teams on this list. UNC and NC State were both AP Top 25 teams last year, but their tickets are significantly cheaper. Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech both finished with the same 6-6 record as SU in 2023, but they keep their costs much closer together, with higher floors but lower ceilings. The focus should be on packing the Dome and maintaining a true home-field advantage, not squeezing every last penny out of your fans as much as you can. This is also after the student section was moved to the far end zone, freeing up seats near the tunnel that could be sold for higher prices. When the Dome sold out against NC State and Notre Dame in 2022, it truly felt like a building called The LOUD House. Even last year, the crowds against Clemson and BC seemed to shake both offenses to their foundations for extended periods. Empty rows of blue seats may look better on TV than empty rows of bleachers, but the impact on the playing environment is the same. Until Syracuse builds itself into a truly intimidating program, it needs to get with the times and stop charging top dollar for a product that isn’t worth it yet.

