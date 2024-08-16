JTTA President Ingrid Graham Urges Financial Support to Revive Table Tennis in Jamaica





Jamaica is aiming to regain the top spot in Caribbean table tennis in the coming decade, with the recent launch of a summer camp aimed at nurturing the next generation of talent. The Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), in partnership with Skills Unlimited Table Tennis Academy (SUTTA) and Taylor and Chancellor Halls at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, hosted the inaugural SUTTA/Taylor Hall/Chancellor Hall Table Tennis Summer Camp from July 15 to August 14 at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona. This camp marks the first step in what is intended to be a series of initiatives aimed at regaining Jamaica’s dominance in the sport at a regional level. The camp, which was aimed at both juniors and seniors, was designed to improve the skills of Jamaica’s table tennis players and provide them with the training needed to compete at the highest level regionally. Dale Parham, the program director, SUTTA president and head coach, expressed his hope that the camp would become an annual event, laying the foundation for continued development in the sport. Kingston College table tennis coach Colin McNeish, who also played a key role in the programme, stressed the importance of year-round preparation. He believes that with consistent training and dedication, Jamaican players have a great chance of regaining the top spot in Caribbean table tennis within the next decade. The camp featured several of Jamaica's top national under-19 players including Jayden Ebanks, Tsenaye Lewis, Gianna Lewis and Navaeh Scott and Kira Scott. Also in attendance were Karecia Peterkin, Gmarco Smith, Kayon Denton, Azizi Johnson and Ajani Spencer. Under-11 champions Malone and Shacoil Bird also took part, gaining valuable experience and experience. JTTA President Ingrid Graham praised SUTTA for launching the summer program and highlighted the significant improvement in both national and novice players. She noted that many young players were lacking playing time, making the camp an excellent initiative to bridge this gap. Graham also expressed his gratitude to Taylor Hall and Chancellor Hall for providing the venue, which allowed the camp to avoid rental costs. Coach Dale Parham, Carl Chang of Western Sports and JTTA President Ingrid Graham Athol Hamilton, Taylor Hall's Student Services and Development Manager, reiterated the importance of the camp, saying it was an easy decision to support given Taylor Hall's strong investment in sport. Hamilton also noted that efforts are being made to make the facilities available throughout the academic year to ensure continued training. National players Gianna and Tsenaye Lewis shared their enthusiasm for the camp, stressing the importance of consistent training to improve their skills. Both sisters said they would like to see the camp become a regular fixture on the calendar, citing the significant benefits to their development as players. Carl Chang of Western Sports, who was present at the closing tournament of the camp, emphasized the role of the camp in reviving table tennis in Jamaica. Although Western Sports is not the main sponsor, they have provided support to juniors, which has further contributed to the growth of the sport. The summer camp also served as a crucial preparation phase for the players for the Jamaica Table Tennis Association National Senior & Junior Championships, which will take place from September 6 to 8 at the National Indoor Sports Complex. The success of the camp was made possible by the support of Taylor Hall, Chancellor Hall, JTTA, SUTTA, the Sports Development Foundation Jamaica, Western Sports, Optical Solutions International Limited and Graham International Consulting and Research INC. These partnerships reflect a shared commitment to ensuring that Jamaica once again becomes a dominant force in Caribbean table tennis.

