2024 KHSAA Football Schedule, Louisville High School Preview Coverage





It's that time of year again. The 2024 Kentucky high school football season has officially started. We've got a ton of coverage, from team previews to players to watch and more, to get you ready for the start of the season on August 23. You can check out our full list of stories, broken down by class, below. This page will be updated as we publish more stories. Don't forget: The best way to follow all of our coverage is to subscribe today. Check out the latest offers here. Watch Kentucky high school football live on NFHS Network Top Contenders for Mr. Football:Christian Academy QB and Central RB are among the contenders FRIDAY 23 AUG. Atherton at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. Ballard vs. South Warren, 7:30 p.m. at Campbellsville's Forcht Bank Bowl Man at Butler, 7pm Manual at Central, 7:30 PM Christian Academy in Owensboro, 7:30 p.m. Collins at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. Seneca at DeSales, 7:30pm Doss at Southern, 7pm East at Tates Creek, 7:30pm North Oldham at Fern Creek, 7:30pm Holy Cross at North Bullitt, 7:30pm Iroquois vs. Jeffersontown, 7pm Ballard Moore at Shawnee, 7:30 p.m. Oldham County vs. Henry Clay, 6pm at Lafayette's Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl Cincinnati Taft at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m South Oldham at Cincinnati Anderson, 7:00 p.m. St. Xavier at Floyd Central (Indiana), 7 p.m. Trinity at Bryan Station, 7:30pm Washington County at Valley, 7:30 p.m. SATURDAY 24 AUG. Bullitt Central vs. Spencer County, 5:30 PM at Nelson County's Don Franklin Bowl Bullitt East at Mercer County, 8:00 p.m. DuBois vs. Thomas Nelson, 6:30 PM in Moore Elizabethtown at Fairdale, 7:00 p.m. Waggener vs. Grant County, 5:00 p.m. at Eminences Warrior Bowl Western vs. Henry County, 6:00 p.m. at Carroll County Bowl Boys Soccer Team Previews:St. X's hunt for 17th title begins at season opener Girls Soccer Team Previews:Sacred Heart returns with a full squad after missing out on the title Boy soccer players to watch:Meet 11 of the best players in the Louisville area Girls soccer players to watch:Meet 11 of the best players in the Louisville area Boys Golf:10 Best Louisville Area Players to Watch This Season Girls Golf:10 Best Louisville Area Players to Watch This Season

