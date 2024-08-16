Sports
Djokovic and Alcaraz team up with tennis legends in epic US Open charity event
A few weeks ago, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced each other in the battle for the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, but now the two tennis superpowers will face each other again, this time for a charity event ahead of the US Open.
So, who will Djokovic and Alcaraz be playing with? None other than tennis legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi.
Djokovic and McEnroe will play Alcaraz and Agassi in the Stars of the Open event on Wednesday, August 21. A portion of the money from ticket sales will go to the USTA Foundation for the generational clash.
In total, 43 major titles will be won on the tennis court, thanks to Djokovic's 24, Agassi's eight, McEnroe's seven and Alcaraz's four.
Djokovic enters the US Open as the reigning champion, coming off his first Olympic gold medal win in Paris. He will be looking to extend his historic major title record to 25 if he can defend his title in New York.
Alcaraz had a pretty good year, as he also won the French Open and Wimbledon this season. He teamed up with another tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, at the Paris Olympics, but their team lost in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz eventually won a silver medal at the Olympics after losing to Djokovic in the men's singles final.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/djokovic-alcaraz-team-up-with-tennis-legends-awesome-us-open-charity-event
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Djokovic and Alcaraz team up with tennis legends in epic US Open charity event
- All the artists who don't want Donald Trump to use their music
- US State Department approves $5 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Germany
- 2024 KHSAA Football Schedule, Louisville High School Preview Coverage
- The Kursk attack will force Russia to negotiate, says the Ukrainian president's aide | BBC News
- Who cursed me for lack of air conditioning in Paris? PM Modi jokes with Indian Olympic athletes
- Worcester health care workers find powerful animal sedative mixed into opioids
- Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Niroshan Dickwella for failing anti-doping test | Cricket News
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Trump Openly Criticizes Harris, Says He Has 'Every Right to Make Personal Attacks' Against His Campaign Opponent
- Nigel Farage revealed as Britain's highest-paid MP | Nigel Farage
- Xi Jinping's representative participates in Abinader's installation