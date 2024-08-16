Table Tennis Tournament: Aarnav, Tanishka, Abinav Win Titles at State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Bengaluru News





Bangalore: Aarnav N secured a straight-game victory over Gaurav Gowda to clinch the state boys U-15 title table tennis tournament organised by the Vijayanagara District Table Tennis Association in Hospet on Friday.

Aarnav scored a lopsided 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 victory in the title clash. Aarnav had faced tough opposition earlier in the semi-finals and secured a hard-fought 12-10, 3-11, 11-6, 11-5 victory over Siddhanth Dhariwal. Gaurav had to go all out to defeat the fierce Atharva Nawarange and won 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7.

In the U-13 category, Abinav Prasanna played the big points well to emerge victorious. Abinav outplayed Shriram Kiran 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7. Both had won straight-game in the semi-finals earlier.

In the corresponding girls' final, Tanishkha Kapil Kalbhairav ​​barely broke a sweat as she defeated Mihika R Udupa 11-6, 11-1, 11-2.

Results: Boys: U-15: Final: Aarnav N bt Gaurav Gowda 11-6, 11-7, 11-8. Semi-finals: Gaurav bt Atharva Nawarange 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7; Aarnav bt Siddhanth Dhariwal 12-10, 3-11, 11-6, 11-5.U-13: Final: Abinav Prasanna bt Shriram Kiran 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 . Semi-finals: Shriram bt Siddhanth M 11-3, 11-5, 11-6; Prasanna bt Satwik M 11-6, 11-8, 11-4. Girls: U-13: Final: Tanishka Kapil Kalbhairav ​​​​bt Mihika R Udupa 11-6, 11-1, 11-2. Semi-finals: Tanishka by Irene Anna Subhash 11-1, 11-9, 11-3; Mihika bt Sakshya Santhosh 13-11, 8-11, 16-14, 11-6.

