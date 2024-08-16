Know the leader in every group

The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 started on August 15 and will continue till September 11 in Tamil Nadu.

The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 is organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and will see as many as 12 teams participate before the start of the 2024-25 domestic season.

As per the format of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024, the participating teams have been divided into four groups of three teams each.

Group A has Hyderabad, Jharkhand And Madhya Pradesh while the likes of Gujarat, Railways And TNCA Presidents XI are placed in Group B.

Haryana, Ranji Trophy Holders Mumbai And TNCA XI are placed in group C.

Group D characteristics Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Each team plays against the other teams in four-day matches in a round-robin format. The leader of each group advances to the final.

The final of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 will be played from September 8 to 11.

Sankar Cements Cricket Ground, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground and NPR College Ground are the four venues that will host the matches of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Tirunelveli, while the second semi-final and the final will be played in Natham.

Madhya Pradesh are the reigning champions of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament after beating Delhi by a whopping 250 runs in the September 2023 final.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan are some of the Indian international cricketers participating in the 2024 edition.

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group A

Position Team Matches Won Lost To draw Points NRR 1 Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group B

Position Team Matches Won Lost To draw Points NRR 1 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Railways 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 TNCA Presidents XI 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group C

Position Team Matches Won Lost To draw Points NRR 1 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mumbai 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 TNCA XI 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group D

Position Team Matches Won Lost To draw Points NRR 1 Baroda 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jammu and Kashmir 0 0 0 0 0 0

Photo credit: Imago