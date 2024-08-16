Sports
Know the leader in every group
The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 will see as many as 12 teams competing. Madhya Pradesh is the reigning champion of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament.
The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 started on August 15 and will continue till September 11 in Tamil Nadu.
The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 is organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and will see as many as 12 teams participate before the start of the 2024-25 domestic season.
As per the format of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024, the participating teams have been divided into four groups of three teams each.
Group A has Hyderabad, Jharkhand And Madhya Pradesh while the likes of Gujarat, Railways And TNCA Presidents XI are placed in Group B.
Haryana, Ranji Trophy Holders Mumbai And TNCA XI are placed in group C.
Group D characteristics Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir.
Each team plays against the other teams in four-day matches in a round-robin format. The leader of each group advances to the final.
The final of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 will be played from September 8 to 11.
Sankar Cements Cricket Ground, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground and NPR College Ground are the four venues that will host the matches of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024.
The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Tirunelveli, while the second semi-final and the final will be played in Natham.
Madhya Pradesh are the reigning champions of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament after beating Delhi by a whopping 250 runs in the September 2023 final.
Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan are some of the Indian international cricketers participating in the 2024 edition.
To get Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings.
Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings
Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
To draw
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Hyderabad
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Jharkhand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
To draw
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Railways
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
TNCA Presidents XI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group C
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
To draw
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Haryana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
TNCA XI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Points Table and Standings Group D
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
To draw
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Baroda
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Chhattisgarh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Photo credit: Imago
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsadda.com/cricket/news/buchi-babu-cricket-tournament-2024-points-table-standings-latest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Know the leader in every group
- Vaccinations needed for your child to return to school
- US sees biggest summer Covid surge in at least two years
- Table Tennis Tournament: Aarnav, Tanishka, Abinav Win Titles at State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Bengaluru News
- News Update: Teens Face Riot Charges, Russia Treason Sentence, Matthew Perry Death Arrest
- Secret Service approves bulletproof glass to protect Trump at outdoor rallies
- Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus says PM Modi's reports of attacks on minorities are 'exaggerated', invites Indian journalists to visit the country
- How did the Tories push the UK towards Islamophobia?
- Tyche Satellite: UK Military Satellite Launches, Bolsters Space Power
- RIT Named in Lawsuit Alleging NCAA Hockey Rules Violate Antitrust Laws
- Trump has asked that the ruling on the hush money case be delayed until after the election
- Technology shakes up earthquake preparedness