Sports
Southeastern Football 2024 Position Preview: Defensive Backs
HAMMOND, La. A talented mix of veterans and newcomers characterizes the Southeastern Louisiana University high school team heading into the 2024 season.
Head Coach of Southeastern Frank Scelfo is curious to see what impact his playmakers will have on defense this fall.
“We have good continuity within that group,” Scelfo noted. “We feel good about our depth in the secondary, especially at safety.”
Coryell Pierce is the Lions' leading tackler in the secondary and is one of several options Scelfo mentioned at the safety position.
“We are very excited about our options in terms of safety,” said Scelfo. “Coryell, And so Allen, Zack Vicknair, Carter Hanberry And Cornelis Dyson are some of the guys that have helped us improve our depth at that position. We're going to see a lot of those guys in that group get a lot of quality snaps.”
Tylon Cooper and newcomer Key Drain Calligan were among the standouts in camp at cornerback level, Scelfo said.
“Tylon and Keydrain have separated themselves on the corner spot,” Scelfo said. “But guys like Ralph Walker, Tyler Mansfield And Mike Mitchell also fight for playing time.”
Southeastern is backed by five defensemen and one of the Lions' standouts of the offseason has moved into the star position.
“Khamron Ford had a phenomenal summer and played really well in camp,” Scelfo said. “Coryell has a lot of experience at that position and is versatile enough to help us at both the star and safety positions. Richard McNeely is another guy who has stepped up and had a really good fall camp. So we feel good about what we have at that position with those three guys.”
Southeastern practices Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. until the first day of school on August 21. From that point on, the Lions begin practicing at 3:50 p.m. on weekdays during the season.
All season ticket holders can pick up their season tickets at the Football Season Ticket Pickup Party on August 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Strawberry Stadium west concourse. Refreshments will be available and fans who have not yet purchased a season ticket can do so at the event, which will not be held in conjunction with a Lion training session.
Southeastern opens the 2024 season with a 7 p.m. ET game at Tulane on Aug. 29 on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM).
Southeastern Athletics Marketing and Student Promotions offers SLU students the opportunity to travel to Tulane. Students who wish to travel to the Big Easy can deposit their $5 by reserving their spot on the bus at the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office. The deposit will be refunded on the day of travel. Those who ride the bus will receive free food and a ticket to the game against the Green Wave.
CARDS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue to offer mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets. All tickets will be available via email or text message in PDF format so fans can download them to their phone or print them at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For more information about Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfoon X, like/SLUathleticson on Facebook, and follow lionupfootball on Instagram.
TOUCHDOWN CLUB/S-CLUB
Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the football program are encouraged to join the Touchdown Club. Lion football alumni are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to Southeastern Athletic Letter winners.
All membership fees and donations to both the Touchdown Club and the S Club (football) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern football program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.LionUp.com.
CLEAR BAGS POLICY
Southeastern Athletics has a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.
