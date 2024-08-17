Steamboat boys tennis prepares for 2024 with largest team in years

Over the past few seasons, Steamboat Springs boys tennis coach Jason Scicchitano has become frustrated with his players' lack of commitment during offseason practices.

That all changed this summer for what could be the strongest team in years.

“Almost everyone on the team played most of the offseason,” Scicchitano said. “It was exciting to finally have that.”

The first training of the season took place on Monday and the boys got straight to work, competing in a number of challenging matches to determine the team's ranking.

Challenge matches pit players of similar skill against each other to determine which ranking each athlete will compete in during the season. Scicchitano's approach is that a player can only challenge another player who is one spot above them. If they win, they take that spot, but if they lose, they get to compete one more time the following week.

According to Scicchitano, the beginning of the tennis season is always the most stressful, because every player wants to achieve the highest possible ranking. Sometimes that comes down to a simple one-hour match during training.

This year, practices are more exciting than ever for Scicchitano, who is coaching the largest team he’s ever had. He estimates there will be about 19 athletes on the official roster. With several returning upperclassmen, he’s excited about the team’s division from varsity to JV, but added that the Sailors are still working on figuring out the team’s identity.

“It's still up in the air what the team is going to look like and what the leadership is going to look like, but we do have a lot of experienced seniors on the team,” Scicchitano said. “We have freshmen that look like they're going to come out of their shells really quickly and join the team. I think we're going to have a really good vibe this year. I'm not sure about the leadership yet, but I hope it works out.”

The captaincy role will be determined by a team election next week, with Scicchitano deciding in the event of a tie.

Before the vote, the Sailors will compete in their first tournament of the season, the Vail 8150 Tournament, with three matches on Friday and three more on Saturday. The season opener is much less about winning for Steamboat and more about establishing a baseline for the year ahead.

The Sailors will also host more matches at the Steamboat Tennis Center than in recent memory, with the first of those scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday against Vail with matches both indoors and outdoors.

While there are no specific performance goals yet, the Sailors will focus on their work ethic and, more importantly, having fun throughout the season.

“We also want to learn. We also want to do well and we have to be sportsmanlike, but fun is the goal,” Scicchitano said. “I think any other goal, like winning, has to come from fun.”