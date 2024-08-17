Steve Smith targets IPL comeback after stellar showing in Major League Cricket | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: After a great show, the Major League Cricket Veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith is keen to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

At age 35, Smith led Freedom of Washington to their maiden MLC title and finished the T20 tournament as the franchise's leading run-scorer with 336 runs and a strike rate of 148.67.

Smith's most notable performance came in the final against the San Francisco Unicorns, where he scored an 88 from 52 balls against bowlers such as Australian captain Pat Cummins and Pakistan's Haris Rauf.

Smith's performance earned him player of the match in the final.

“I would definitely like to get another chance at the IPL. I'll throw my name in the ring and we'll see how it goes,” Smith was quoted as saying by FOX Cricket.

“I feel like every opportunity I’ve had recently in T20 cricket and franchise stuff I’ve played pretty well. So hopefully I can keep putting my name out there and enjoy it.”

Smith has not played in the IPL since 2021 and has remained unsold in the last two auctions.

Despite being skipped for the T20 World Cup and upcoming tours of Scotland and England, Smith remains optimistic.

“In terms of the international T20s, I don't know what's going on there,” Smith said.

“There are clearly some people they want to bring in, and that's fine.

“I understood the way they wanted to set themselves up for the World Cup, with all these strong guys who are going miles ahead. I understood that.

“I don't really worry about it. I just go my own way, keep trying to improve and get better.”

Asked about a chance to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Smith said: “That's still a while away, so we'll wait and see. Never say never.

“I watched quite a bit (of the Paris Olympics). I enjoyed it very much.”

