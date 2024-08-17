The most important question in fantasy football: is your league Flex9 or Flex10?

The great debate in fantasy football is always zero RB (no more than one RB pick in the first six rounds) versus lots of RB (three RBs in the first six rounds).

Pick a side! it was said.

But that misses the point entirely. It's entirely format dependent. If you're a Flex9 (two WRs and a flex, with nine fantasy starters in your lineup), you should be striving for the best RB room in the league. Then heavy RB makes sense. But if you're in a Flex10 league (three WRs and a flex, with 10 fantasy starters), you should be striving for the best WR room via a zero-RB build.

I probably talk about Flex9 and Flex10 more than anyone else. I have no idea why. It’s clearly the single most important factor in determining how we draft structurally. For about a decade, every question in our game had to be preceded by whether you were half PPR or full PPR. I even named my second child Half-Point PPR (sorry, not sorry). But that’s so marginal compared to how many wide receivers your league allows you to start.

Let me explain the difference again.

Flex9

Even if you put a WR in the Flex, which is essential in both formats, you're playing in a 36-starting-WR league, max. And half the league will probably just flex a RB because they want a more certain 10 points instead of the much greater chance of a much bigger game from a WR. So 30-36 WRs are started. If you're building the best WR room, you can only start a maximum of three, and no one really needs a WR with so few starting players, so good luck trading surplus.

Conversely, the league starts with a minimum of 24 RBs, and probably 30, and only 32 are viable per week, max. Having two good ones is very difficult given the limited supply of plausible starting backs.

In a lower scoring format like Flex9, every point is more valuable. If you're weak at RB, you can't wash that weakness away with dominant WRs because you've got a maximum of three guys who can explode versus four in Flex10, a very big difference.

In a lower scoring format, where fewer points are needed to win your week, consistency is basically king, and unpredictable players like WRs are just less desirable. You're trying to get wins.

Flex10

In a Flex10 format, you have 33% more receivers. Now, you have 48 receivers being played, and maybe only 40 of them are worth starting every week. If you don't prioritize the position, you're going to struggle. You can play a committee RB in your Flex, but that guy is almost certainly going to be locked in for 5-11 points. With 10 starters, including one of the most explosive players, a more projectable player is worth less. That extra wide receiver could easily generate 20-plus points.

Having the best RB room, where you get 5-10 points more than the team with the average RB room, is not that meaningful. If your opponent has better receivers and gets a mild break, he will outscore your WRs by 10-20 points.

If you spend your first four picks on WRs and get four top 25 WRs, it's not a Herculean task, you're that dangerous. You can just play commission backs, receiving RB specialists, and stream the waiver wire when inevitable RB exhaustion hits to become at least near average at the position. Then the dominant WR room you spent all that draft capital on is the winning edge.

But what about TE?

I want a Top 3 TE regardless of my format. I think the TE10 this year (consensus rank) could be the TE3 so that doesn't mean I have to pay that much for it.

But it's much more important to beat the most teams in TE in Flex9 than in Flex10.

Again, you have fewer players. In Flex10, you can afford a scrub TE because you can wash them away with your four WRs. You'll probably get a breakout game once every three weeks if you draft them aggressively (maybe once every five for your fourth guy). So you'll get at least two of them most weeks.

But in Flex9 you're playing a lot less scoring games with one less plausible game breaking player. So having a waiver wire caliber TE there giving away points every week just hurts more because it's so much harder to overcome.

Moving forward

My goal here is to make Flex9 or Flex10? the new contextual imperative for every draft and trade question. It's to make sure that when someone says, I'm advocating for RB-heavy drafting in home leagues, they're saying, assuming your home league is Flex9. When people like me say, ZeroRB is clearly the way to draft because a team that takes no more than one RB in the first six rounds doubles their playoff probability, I want everyone to be clear that we're talking about formats that let you start three WRs and Flex.

This is the basic language we all need to communicate with each other when asking for and giving the best advice.

You know by now that I prefer deeper formats. I want more points. I want more starters. I want to draft wide receivers and make hitting them more meaningful. In a RB-heavy league, it’s all about who doesn’t get hurt. And every week we have the exact same guys in the top 30. But your home league might be Flex9 for 20 years and you don’t change. I get it.

On draft day, if you are playing Flex9, the first page on your cheat sheet should be your RB ranks. If you are playing Flex10, it should be your WR page. My priorities when drafting are

Flex9 : RB, WR/TE, QB

: RB, WR/TE, QB Flex10: WR, RB/TE, QB

So general rankings aren’t really useful. They’re heavily thought through. If the person making them says they’re for one format or the other, that’s fine, as long as they’re aligned with your format. But there’s no splitting the difference here. There are no Flex9.5 rankings. (Of course, position rankings are completely relevant in both formats.)

In short: they really are different worlds with different languages ​​when it comes to asking questions and answering them.

(Top photo by Miami Dolphins fan: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY)