Auger-Aliassime dominates Ruud and promotes to Cincinnati





Flix Auger-Aliassime, who had to play two matches in one day, could not have wished for a better first match. He defeated world number 8 Casper Ruud in just 67 minutes to reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open. Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to play his round of 16 match against Jack Draper later on Friday. The match with Ruud was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was moved to Friday due to rain. It was one-way traffic for the Canadian, who broke Ruud's serve early and often en route to a 6-3, 6-1 victory, his second win in three tournaments against the Norwegian and his third in 2024. Everything worked for Auger-Aliassime in this match, as he had 14 aces and 26 winners against only nine unforced errors. He won 86 percent of his first service points and lost only 11 points on serve, while winning more than half of the points on Ruud's delivery, which he broke five times. Also read: Auger-Aliassime recovers for Cincinnati Round 1 victory Auger-Aliassime wasted no time in seizing the initiative, winning the first three points of the match and setting up a triple break point en route to a break in the opening game. He also got off to a good start with his own serve, losing just six points with his own serve in the first set. Four of those six points came when Auger-Aliassime was serving for the set and was broken out of nowhere. However, he was up by a double break at that point (5-2) and was all set for the return, breaking the next game to take the set. Ruud struggled to find rhythm on the serve and hit away a break with a double fault in his first service game of the second set. The Canadian took full advantage of the gift and consolidated the love for a 3-0 lead. Also read: Best moments from the opening of the National Bank of Montreal in 2024 The Canadian was unstoppable in the second set, as Ruud had to do everything he could to hold serve and avoid the bagel in the sixth game, having already been broken in his first two service games. But when it was Auger-Aliassime's turn to decide the match, he closed it out with four consecutive big serves. Auger-Aliassime will meet Draper for a place in the quarter-finals, but that will not be until 7pm later on Friday, after Leylah Annie Fernandez's third-round match against Diana SchneiderThe Britons won their only previous meeting at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.

