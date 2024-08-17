Teammate of hockey star Gustavus who died in crash charged with reckless driving





One person has been charged in connection with an accident last year that killed female hockey player Gustavus Adolphus. On Friday, Gianna Kate Gasparini, 20, was charged with one count of reckless driving for her role in a crash that killed Jori Jones. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in prison and/or a $3,000 fine. According to court documents, a car crash occurred on August 20 at the intersection of Highways 40 and 29 in Chippewa County. Two vehicles were involved, each with multiple people inside. According to the Minnesota State PatrolJones, Gasparini and two other Gustavus teammates were in a Chevy Equinox traveling east on Highway 40 around 12:40 p.m. when it and a Dodge Grand Caravan traveling south collided at the intersection of Highway 29. All five people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, where Jones later died from her injuries. RELATED: Hundreds gather to share memories of 19-year-old hockey player killed in Chippewa County crash Gasparini and the other two teammates, identified as Lily Kay Mortenson and Kayla Marie Bluhm, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Grand Caravan, a 28-year-old Benson woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents show that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper spoke to Gasparini at the scene after the crash, who said, “I was going to the stop sign at that intersection, I was going the speed limit and I tried to stop, but the other car was already there, I had nowhere to go.” According to court documents, a witness at the scene said the Equinox was speeding and missed the stop when it struck the Caravan. RELATED: State Fair Vendor Remembers, Honors Gustavus Hockey Player Killed in Crash Gasparini later testified that she was not using her phone at the time of the crash and when she was tested for alcohol, she gave a breath test result of 0.000. Gasparini also noted that she had not taken Adderall that day, but “probably should have.” An accident reconstruction report revealed that Gasparini was driving 78 mph (125 kph) before the accident and that her speed at the time of the accident was between 55 and 65 mph (88 and 105 kph). For related stories: Chippewa County Crash Gustavus Adolphus Indictment

