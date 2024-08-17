Ma Long, So Long: How silly memes of a shooting dad and breakdancing novice overshadowed TT legends at Olympic farewell | Sports-other News

At Paris 2024, he played a small role in China’s table tennis team gold medal. To the uninitiated watching the Games on television, he was the unassuming, silent one of the doubles pair. He usually sat on the bench with a blank stare. When the coach spoke to the stars during the break, he stood next to them, looking unsuspecting, as if the Mandarin they spoke was Greek to him.

But before and after the match, the distant, dreamy-eyed lad was treated like a rock star. Girls would confess their love from the stands, kids would cry over his T-shirt and nearly faint when he did. Rivals, with unadulterated awe in their eyes, would line up to have their picture taken with him. The well-versed would run for their lives to watch the Chinese doubles matches. They would be blind to the other three on the table, every eye in the stadium focused on just one man – Ma Long. This would be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old, who the world had called the greatest TT player ever.

Like the contradiction in his name, which is not actually Long, his outward ordinariness hides the true identity of the man who mastered one of the world’s most popular sports. Anyone who has seen him play – even those who play TT to kill time during their student days or who skip office hours – would notice his majestic presence on the table. If a TT table was being used for a sit-in meal in a restaurant, the waiter would always walk over to Ma Long with the bill. His chair is always at the head of the table. Whether he wins or loses, the Chinese legend with his neat strokes and Federer-like moves always ‘looks’ like the better player.

China's Ma Long plays with his teammate Wang Chuqin against Sweden's Anton Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson during the men's team table tennis gold medal match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (AP)

If he was so good, why didn’t Ma Long try for the singles gold in his swan song Games? Who in their right mind would reduce a five-time Olympic gold medallist to a doubles player, and that too for the team event? The answer is simple: China, the country that produces a conveyor belt of champions and has a ruthless and unsentimental selection policy. They don’t go by reputation. It’s always rankings and results. Ma Long’s form had faded slightly and that was enough to demote him.

It is their infinite talent pool that convinces China that they are the ardent believers in the TT meritocracy. Like champions before him, Ma Long dutifully did what was asked of him. His dedication to his team remained uncompromising, even when he was on the sidelines. In the singles, with China’s Fan Zhendong trailing 0-2, the camera caught Ma Long in tears in the stands. He did not want his country’s golden run to end – so what if he had only been there for the doubles. He did his part with clinical efficiency, remaining undefeated and claiming his 6th Olympic gold. No Chinese in any sport can match this golden haul.

Ma Long embodies the strong ethos of Chinese table tennis. He is a perfect product of a system that values ​​honesty and hard work. Ma Long took no shortcuts because there were none. A video series filmed by former British TT player Daniel Ives – The Journey Through Chinese Table Tennis – gives a glimpse into the world’s most prolific table tennis factory of champions. The secret, he concludes, is no secret. Tireless training and passion for the game is the reason the country continues to produce Olympic gold medallists.

During his short trip, Ives visited Ma Long’s club, a few TT hubs and also China’s training centre for its elite players. He draws vivid pictures of the halls pinging with the endless tock-tock of plastic balls hitting the wooden tables. Most public TT clubs have more than 15 tables and are open 24/7. Players ranging in age from 6 to 66 compete against each other. They use different types of rubber and compete in a variety of games. It’s an ultra-competitive atmosphere where coaches don’t give special treatment to stars. Coaches bark instructions at world champions as they do at beginners. Ma Long was going through the same routine.

Fame and titles didn’t change him much. Despite his record-breaking Olympic performance and the Beatles-like mass adulation, Ma Long behaved like the fourth best player on his team in Paris. The GOAT behaved like a calf.

Ma Long was once asked why Chinese TT stars had no air and attitude. He said it was impossible for a sense of superiority to creep in. “When you train in China. The juniors around you are world champions, your training partner is a world champion, even your coach is a world champion…” he said.

Although they downplay their prowess, Chinese paddlers are fiercely proud of their staggering superiority over the rest of the world. Contrary to Western assumptions, the Chinese have a great sense of humor. Perhaps they don't get it, because the joke is usually on them.

In a rare extended monologue Ma Long did for TV, even on stage with a paddle in his hand, the down-to-earth star took aim at what he calls “foreigners.” “Some creative foreign netizens have redefined the difficulty levels of table tennis as easy, normal, difficult, harder and Chinese table tennis. I want to refute them, but on second thought, my strength does not allow me to refute them… of course this is a joke,” he says with a mischievous smile. No, it was not a joke. Ma Long and Chinese table tennis are the ultimate pinnacle of the game.

Go to YouTube and watch some Ma Long videos. He is an old school player with a relatively passive backhand and relies on his forehand to attack. His rasping topspin drive where he goes low like very few others and raises his hand in a frantic arc is a sight to behold. His sudden backhand flipping flick with a fake push action scares opponents away and leaves pundits shaking their heads in disbelief.

To be objective, the Olympics did not give a fitting farewell to their greatest champion. At his last Games, the unassuming great did not become the story. It seems that Paris was far too busy talking about a silver-haired pistol man who shot with one hand in his pocket, a breakdancer so bad she went viral, and the gender of a gold-medal-winning boxer. With athletic skill becoming less and less important to the public, the Chinese champion left the big stage at the right time. Goodbye, Ma Long.

